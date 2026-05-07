Store relaunch heralds summer of new openings at Wales’ biggest shopping centre

A leading jewellery brand has received a sparkling makeover at St David’s Cardiff ahead of a busy summer of new store openings at Wales’ largest shopping centre.

Now open for business, the Pandora store at the city shopping destination showcases the brand’s new ‘Evoke’ design concept, introducing its Diamond Salon in Wales.

A press release reads: The newly revamped Pandora is reimagined with a striking new window concept, featuring a bright LED screen that highlights in-season jewellery and the latest collections. Inside, guests can discover Pandora’s most-loved collections, including its iconic charms and timeless jewellery pieces, alongside a new engraving service offering product personalisation.

The new Diamond Salon marks a new era for diamonds, designed to elevate the experience of the brand’s lab-grown diamond collection. At its heart, the salon features collection drawers designed like a jewellery box with soft curves, clean lines, and a distinctive pop of coral.

Ross Monaghan, Retail Sales Director of Pandora, added: “We are so delighted to unveil the next chapter of our Cardiff store. Cardiff is one of our top stores and is an important location. The space has been thoughtfully reimagined with our bespoke Evoke design, bringing a fresh new feel to a familiar location.

“At the heart of the store, our dedicated Diamond Salon creates a more intimate setting, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy a truly personal experience. We are proud to continue our journey in Cardiff and hope our customers enjoy discovering this new space as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

The latest store makeover follows the opening of global sports fashion and lifestyle retailer JD Sports at St David’s, featuring a 50-metre storefront, as well as the relaunched Peacocks which revamped its flagship store with a £500,000 investment, opened by celebrity ambassadors Dani Dyer and Louise Redknapp.

Adding to the centre’s growing line-up, global toy sensation Pop Mart is also set to open at St David’s, bringing its cult-favourite collectibles including Labubu dolls to Cardiff for the first time.

Work is also underway behind the scenes at Hollywood Bowl XL ahead of its summer opening at St David’s. The first-of-its-kind multi-entertainment centre will feature 20 ten-pin bowling lanes, interactive darts, electric go-karting, state-of-the-art amusements, and a stylish bar, creating more than 50 new local jobs.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “It’s great news for St David’s and for the city that we’re introducing a strong mix of new names alongside refreshed store concepts from our much-loved existing brands, allowing us to continue to bring guests new experiences and strengthen our position as a key destination.”

For more details about what’s on at St David’s and to join its free members’ reward programme PLUS+, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com