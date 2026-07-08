Story behind pub’s iconic ‘Welsh Last Supper’ artwork revealed

Amelia Jones

The artist behind one of Wales’ best-known pub artworks has revealed the inspiration for his playful reimagining of The Last Supper

George Perry, a tattoo apprentice and illustrator from Swansea, has taken to social media to tell the story behind ‘The Last Guinness’ artwork in the Barker’s Tavern pub.

Since opening in Cardiff’s Castle Arcade on November 23, 2025, Barker’s Tavern has become known for its Guinness, fresh oysters and extensive whisky selection. The venue is the latest addition to the Barker family’s hospitality portfolio, which also includes Coffee Barker, Gin and Juice, Rum and Fizz, Maison de Boeuf and Barker Tea House.

The illustration is a parody of the final meal Jesus shared with his twelve Apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. This version is set in Barker’s Tavern and shows the disciples surrounded by marks of Welsh culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barker’s Tavern (@barkerstavern)

Explaining the additional Welsh features, Perry said: “So on the original, on the walls, actually, they’re empty space in Leonardo’s Last Supper.

“So we had all this room to fill it with what relating to Welsh culture, sports, films, the arts. Typical things like you see mugs in the corners of little Welsh pubs, flags draped on the ceiling. Even the table itself is laden with like Welsh foods.

“You’ve got Bara Brith, Welsh cakes, cowl, got the Burley Apostle, who’s a bit of a Welsh rugby geezer with a mullet. In the center of the image, you can see Jesus is kind of spreading his hands around a Guinness. He’s divinely split the G off.

“And then on the left side, you’ve got two apostles arguing about a bill. And there’s a drunken one who’s sat there snoozing with a load of empty plates in front of them, which are then dripping down to a Welsh terrier, lapping them up in his bowl of water below. So you’ve got the backdrop of the castle and the principality kind of positioning it where it is.

“You’re also looking out through the pillars of Castle Arcade. In the disarray on the right of the image, you’ve got Judas kind of stuffing a Gin and Juice goblet into his undercoat. I encourage people to discover the rest of the little details sat over a pint in the tavern.”

It has quickly become a standout feature of the pub, with many locals spotting new Welsh features each time they visit.

Talking about seeing people engage with the artwork for the first time, Perry said: “I was actually in the Tavern a month or two after the opening night. I was watching Wales playing in the Principality, and I came in with my friends.

“And there was a bloke in the corner, you know, pointing things out, stood with a pint in his hand. And it was like a full circle. It was exactly what I built it for.

“I did lean over and I said, ‘Oh, what do you reckon?’ And he was saying, ‘Oh, man, I’ve been looking at the frames, and now I’m just seeing all the Welsh food on the tables.'”

You can watch the full video here.