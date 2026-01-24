Storytelling events to connect Welsh communities to the night skies

Adam Johannes

This February, as winter breathes its last cold enchantments, bilingual storytelling events will take place across Wales bringing people together to explore both traditional and new stories linked to the night skies.

These events lead into Dark Skies Week (13–22 February) and pave the way for a bigger storytelling tour – Stars and their Consolations – which will retell Greek myths of the stars, and travel across Wales in March–April 2026.

For centuries, people have looked to the stars to understand their own lives. The project, Cysur y Sêr (“the comfort of the stars”), is an effort to help reconnect people with Wales’s dark skies.

Over the next two months, ten bilingual storytellers will tour communities throughout Wales. Some will visit Welsh-speaking groups and schools, while others will run events and activities open to the public.

Dani Robertson of Prosiect Nos said:

“Prosiect Nos is extremely grateful to Adverse Camber and the ten storytellers, who will breathe new life into these stories… helping a nation understand what is at risk if we let light pollution block the skies, stealing the stars from future generations.”

Stargazing

Wales is now one of the world’s top destinations for stargazing, with a growing number of protected International Dark Sky Places and Reserves. Last year, BBC Sky at Night magazine wrote: “Few other nations in the world have done as much to protect their dark skies as Wales, making it one of the best regions in the world for stargazing. The landscape of Wales offers dramatic vistas… including one so often ignored: its night skies.”

Organisers describe the initiative as “a Welsh-led and bilingual project that is about developing stories in Welsh, environmental respect and leaving an impactful legacy for future generations.”

Cysur y Sêr is being delivered nationwide by the storytelling company Adverse Camber, supported by Theatrau Sir Gâr, Arts Council Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Colwinston Charitable Foundation, The Darkley Trust, Welsh Government, Literature Wales, Prosiect Nos Partnership, and People Speak Up.

Legacy

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “We’re pleased to support Cysur y Sêr, a project that brings together storytelling, language and our natural heritage…By connecting communities with the night skies and Welsh myths, this initiative will preserve cultural heritage and inspire new stories for future generations…it’s an example of how heritage can be both rooted in tradition and forward-looking.”

The project will also leave a lasting legacy, an audio collection of constellation stories told in Welsh, created by the storytellers and housed at the People’s Collection at the National Library of Wales.

Events

Many events are already planned across Wales, with more to be announced, and can be booked here:

7 February, 2 pm, Arts, People Speak Up, Llanelli

10 February, 2.30 pm, Plas Bodfa, Llangoed

14 February, 2.30 pm, Plas Bodfa, Llangoed

15 February, 1 pm, Plas Carmel, Uwchmynydd

15 February, 6.30 pm, Online – Zoom

17 February, 11 am, Castell Henllys, Pembrokeshire

17 February, 12 pm, National Waterfront Museum, Swansea

17 February, 1.45pm, Canolfan Ni, Corwen

17 February, 6.30 pm, In the woods, Pen y Pigyn, Corwen

18 February, 12 pm, National Waterfront Museum, Swansea

20 February, 10.30 am, Pontardawe Library

20 February, 6.30 pm, Rhiwbina Library, Cardiff

20 February, 7 pm, Moel Famau

21 February, 6.30 pm, RSPB Newport Wetlands

Further details about the project and tour can be found at adversecamber.org.uk