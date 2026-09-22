Stranger Things star to appear in famous stage production at Welsh venue

Nation.Cymru staff

Casting has been announced for a bold new adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray which is coming to Wales next month.

Jack Crumlin one of the stars of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the West End is to play the title role of ‘Dorian Gray’, in the production which runs at runs at Theatr Clwyd from 27-31 October.

The cast also consists of Mark Oxtoby (Back to the Future and Phantom of the Opera, both West End) will play ‘Basil Hallward’ and Mark Hawkins (Woman in Black, West End and UK & Ireland Tour) will play ‘Lord Henry Wotton’.

Based on the classic novel by Oscar Wilde, the production will tour the UK in Autumn 2026. Presented by Tilted Wig, in association with Watford Palace Theatre and directed by Seán Aydon, the production tours at Theatr Clwyd this October.

The cast will also feature Lydia Whitehead as ‘Sybil Vane’, Ayesha Griffiths as ‘Catherine Vane’, Lydea Perkins as ‘Lady Victoria Wotton’ and Max Burnett as ‘Romeo’.

In a society obsessed with youth and beauty, Dorian Gray is offered the ultimate prize: eternal perfection. But perfection comes at a price – one that must be paid in blood.

This striking new production celebrates Wilde’s dazzling wit and dark imagination. Stylish, provocative and unsettlingly thrilling, The Picture of Dorian Gray plunges audiences into a world where charm is currency, morality is negotiable and the truth always exacts its price.

Oscar Wilde’s only novel remains as razor-sharp and resonant as ever – a chilling portrait of vanity, corruption and the cost of unchecked desire.

The production is adapted and directed by Seán Aydon, whose recent acclaimed tours include Spitfire Girls, The School for Scandal and Frankenstein. Set and costume design is by Sarah Beaton, lighting design is by Peter Small, sound design is by Russell Ditchfield and the fight director/intimacy co-ordinator is Kaitlin Howard.

The Picture of Dorian Gray runs at Theatr Clwyd from 27-31 October. For more information, or to book tickets, please visit theatrclwyd.com or call the Box Office on 01352 344101.

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