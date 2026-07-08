Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden visits hometown to unveil sculpture inspired by her

Nation Cymru staff

Strictly Star Amy Dowden will visit her hometown of Caerphilly this weekend, to unveil a statue that includes a miniature figure representing her and other homegrown famous faces.

The Caerphilly born performer will join artist Sebastien Boyesen to unveil the completed Town Relief Map project to the public on Saturday 11 July.

Sebastien, who is famed as the artist behind Abertillery’s ‘Guardian’, created the Town Relief Map as part of a project to regenerate Dafydd Williams Park. The park has undergone several months of upgrade work, including improved street lighting, new play equipment and new seating areas.

Several art installations will guide residents and visitors through the park, with the focal point being the Town Relief Map – a physical representation of the town with miniature figures representing Caerphilly’s cultural history.

Speaking of her inclusion in the artwork Amy said: “I love coming home to Caerphilly, and what a lovely welcome home this will be. I feel honoured to be included in the Town Relief Map alongside other cultural and historical figures like Aaron Ramsey and Tommy Cooper.”

“I often visited Dafydd Williams Park as a little girl, and I can’t wait to see the work that has gone into ensuring it remains a focal point of the town for generations to come. Caerphilly will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

Alongside the unveiling at Dafydd Williams Park, July 11 will also mark the launch of Made in Caerfilli’s Trail of Tales – a virtual town tour using characters from Caerphilly’s past and present as stops on the trail. Shop windows will be dressed to represent the town’s famous characters, with Amy’s face presented on florist Nicola Downie’s shop.

Nicola said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Caerfilli’s Trail of Tales, it is such a brilliant way to celebrate not only Caerphilly and what we have to offer, but also to improve the look and feel of the town for our regulars and visitors.”

Nicola is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and loves Amy Dowden. She added: “When I found out Amy Dowden was one of the characters involved, I just knew her face had to be on my shop. I’ve planned a special floral arrangement to welcome Amy back home.”

Ffos Caerfilli gates will be open out onto the park where people can enjoy the newly improved park. Local guides, Caerphilly Audio Tours, will be offering three free guided tours following the Trail of Tales / Hynt a Hanes throughout the day. You can book your free tickets to the tours here.

A special performance from children at Shappelle’s dance school, where Amy Dowden attended as a child, will also take place.

The map will be unveiled at 11am to mark the beginning of the event – which will run until 4pm and is free for the public to attend.