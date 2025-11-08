Strictly contestant Amber Davies teaches Welsh to dance partner Nikita

Strictly contestant Amber Davies gave her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin a Welsh lesson on the Saturday night BBC show.

In the behind the scenes training segment, the duo were shown hard at work practicing their salsa for this week’s dance.

The 29-year-old Welsh speaker from Denbigh in north Wales spoke on camera about how she is so proud to be Welsh she wanted to teach dance partner Nikita some of her native language.

She can be seen teaching him the Welsh for ‘forward’ – ‘ymlaen’, as well as counting in Welsh then teaching him what arms and legs is in Welsh.

Nikita evidently loved his impromptu lesson and throughout their practice tried speaking in Welsh to Amber.

He said: “Amber has told me the words for arms and legs in welsh (breichiau / coesau) and I have never been happier!”

They also had some fun with the childlike words for jellyfish ‘pysgod wibbli wobli’ and “Pen gwyn” (penguin).

Amber then turned to the camera, and in Welsh said: “Ond mae’n amser dawnsio a gobeithio ‘dan ni’n gwneud Cymru yn falch.” / “It’s time to dance and I hope I can make Wales proud.”

Watch Amber teaching Nikita Welsh 1 hour 3 minute into this week’s show HERE

At the start of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing former Love Island winner Amber was a last minute replacement for Dani Dyer-Bowen on the show.

The Welsh actress joined the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme in place of Dyer-Bowen, who had to pull out after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

Davies, who was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, said before the series began: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.

“I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I hope I do her proud.”

Since winning the ITV dating show, Amber has embarked on a musical theatre career, with her most recent roles including Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, Vivian Ward on the UK tour of Pretty Woman and Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back To The Future The Musical.

She is also set to play Elle Woods in a new production of Legally Blonde The Musical, which is based on the novel by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film of the same name that starred Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.

Davies was also a contestant on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice in 2024, however was eliminated in a public vote during the semi-final.