Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood brings one-man show to Wales

Amelia Jones

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Craig Revel Horwood is set to bring his ‘fab-u-lous’ one-man show to Welsh theatres.

Revel Horwood is going back on the road with his Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing tour following a successful run in 2025.

He needs little introduction. The longest-serving judge on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, he is the master of the Glitter Ball. After starting as a dancer, he worked on the nation’s biggest musicals and became a choreographer, director, and best-selling author.

Craig’s also a remarkable singer, and to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, he’ll reveal his own, hidden talent during a Fab-U-Lous night of big songs, tall tales, and glamour.

When it came to recording his album, Revel Horwood said: “I thought: ‘Come on, you’re 60. Do it.’ My mum’s always told me to get an album together, and do something. So I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ I grew up in the era before things were recorded – so there

are no recordings of my earlier performances in theatre.

“No one had mobile phones and all of that malarkey back then. Now everything is recorded, no matter what you do, I walk out the hotel room, and it’s recorded by someone.”

The album features Craig’s interpretations of classic musical theatre songs including Don’t Rain On My Parade, On My Own, Memory and Everything’s Coming Up Roses, alongside his single This Is My Life.

The original run of the Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing tour began in Eastleigh on April 4, 2025 and travelled to more than 50 venues across the UK before finishing in Dunfermline in June.

The tour is now coming to Theatr Brycheiniog on Wednesday 17 June, 7.30pm.

Craig said: “The first run of this tour was such fun; there were songs, dance, plenty of Strictly sass. It was also full of surprises, and I can’t wait to make it just as fab-u-lous next time!”

The tour is also heading to the Savoy in Monmouth (12 June) and Gwyn Hall in Neath (13 June).

For tickets at Theatr Brycheiniog contact: 01874 611622 or purchase via their website.

You can see the full tour dates here.