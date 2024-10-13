Strictly’s Wynne Evans and Katya Jones address ‘awkward’ incidents on live show

Radio Wales presenter Wynne Evans and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones have issued a video following incidents that occurred following their dance on the BBC show last night.

Many viewers took to social media after Jones was seen to move Evans’ hand off her waist and back onto her hip in the background of one shot.

Meanwhile, later in the programme, viewers also spotted Jones ignoring a high five from Evans, turning around and rolling her eyes as they waited for other contestants to be given their scores alongside host Claudia Winkleman.

Something VERY weird has happened on #Strictly tonight with Wynne and Katya. They have now uploaded an apology video (which feels… odd, to say the least) after these two clips started going viral tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/NiuDQWmGzS — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 12, 2024

Both clips of the seemingly uncomfortable interactions have since gone viral on social media, with the hashtags #gropecompare #creepy and #katya trending on X (formerly Twitter)

Since the clips were posted, the Welsh opera singer and his professional dance partner posted a video on social media reassuring viewers that the pair were just joking.

“Hi everyone, it’s Wynne and Katya here. We just wanted to say, we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night,” Jones said.

“We just wanted to say sorry. It was a silly joke,” the professional dancer added.

“Yeah. Sorry,” Evans said, adding in the video’s caption: “Apologies for this tonight we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high 5’s [are] a running joke. Have a great evening.”

Appologies for this tonight we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high 5’s is a running joke. Have a great evening @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/MWM24b4keU — Wynne Evans (@wynneevans) October 12, 2024

Nevertheless, many fans posted that while the high 5 could be dismissed as a joke, Evans encroaching hand was of more concern than a simple joke.

Some were left unimpressed by the reasoning as only the high-five was addressed in the video.

Replying to the tweet, viewers wrote: ‘Sorry guys how is that a joke? Ok the refusal to do the high five and the eye roll, yep get that, but the hand slowly moving across Katya’s stomach, and her moving it away and looking seriously uncomfortable?? How is that a ‘joke”

‘What about the bit where he had wondering hands and you moved them away off your stomach.’

‘This is giving ‘we need to make this video or the producers will kick us off the show’ vibes.’

Earlier the pair had impressed judges with a tango to Abba’s Money, Money, Money which scored 34 points.

While waiting to hear their scores Evans, 52, told presenter Claudia Winkleman: “I really didn’t think I’d stay for a week. I’m an overweight opera singer so I’m having the best time, so maybe fat men can dance.”

He also joked: “I found my ribs this week, not seen them since 1987.”

