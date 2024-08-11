Student wins prestigious Eisteddfod medal

A student from Anglesey took home one of the most prestigious prizes along with £500 as the Eisteddfod drew to a close on Saturday night.

On a day when a number of the major competitions were held, Owain Sion from Llanfairpwll took home one of the most competitive of the lot, the Richard Burton Medal.

To win the coveted prize Owain, who is studying politics at Cardiff University, had to give an eight-minute dramatic presentation using two contrasting monologues.

The £500 cash prize had been donated to the National Eisteddfod by Sir Gareth Rhys Williams in memory of his great-great-grandfather David Williams.

David Williams, whose bardic name was Alaw Goch, played a great part in organising the 1861 festival in Aberdare which is regarded as the first truly “National” Eisteddfod in Wales.

Sir Gareth said it was “a pleasure” to continue the tradition and support the National Eisteddfod.

Other prizes

Other major prizes won during Saturday’s competition included the “Lady Ruth Herbert Lewis Memorial Prize” for folk singing. Cadi Mars-Jones from Llandderfel was first with Llio Meirion from Ruthin coming second and Siriol Elin, of Abergele third.

Another Ruthin local Elis Jones, claimed the “David Ellis Ribband” for solo singers.

While the “Llwyd o’r Bryn” memorial prize for recitation was awarded to Nest Jenkins from Ceredigion.

The “Aled Lloyd Davies” for Cerdd Dant was won by Martha Harris from Llandeilo. Sophie Jones from Cwm Senni came second and Ruth Erin Roberts, from Cardiff took third.

