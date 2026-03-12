Students explore creative careers with renowned artist Catrin Williams

Ben Isaac-Evans

Artist Catrin Williams is bringing her talent and experience to schools across north Wales this month, as part of Discover! Creative Careers Cymru, led by education charity Into Film Cymru.

The series of workshops comes as part of a UK-wide campaign funded by the UK Government, which has successfully introduced creative careers to over 80,000 young people and inspired them.

The aim of the programme in Wales is to help young people across the country explore careers in the creative industries, connecting them with industry professionals, such as Catrin, and providing practical experience.

Catrin will be running a series of workshops that will take children/students on a creative journey through her 35 years as a professional artist and an opportunity for students to create their own art. With the sessions already underway, Catrin will be visiting Ysgol Pendalar, Ysgol Addysg y Bont, Ysgol Eifionydd, Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, and Ysgol Glan Clwyd between 16 and 28 March.

Artist Catrin Williams, who was brought up on a hill farm near Bala but has lived by the sea in Pwllheli since 1996, said: “This is an opportunity to share my creative journey with young people – it’s a special privilege.

“I hope that seeing a professional artist at work, and hearing about all the twists and turns along the way, will be an eye-opener and clearly show the different careers available within the creative sector.”

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: “We are delighted to have Catrin Williams as part of the Discover! Creative Careers Cymru team.

“Her work is renowned all over the world, yet she is committed to coming back to her local communities to inspire the next generation.

“That’s exactly the spirit of this programme: connecting young people with real professionals and showing what’s possible.”

Employers in the creative industries can register their interest in the programme here: https://discovercreative.careers/cy/i-gyflogwyr/canfod-gyrafoedd-creadigol-gyrfaoedd-creadigol/

Educators can access the hub here: https://discovercreative.careers/cy/athrawon-ac-arweinwyr-gyrfa/canfod-gyrfaoedd-creadigol/