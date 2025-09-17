Students from Welsh school take on the world in global challenge

Parabolica, a team of three 16-year-old girls from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern in Cardiff, will represent Wales on the global stage later this month when they compete at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2025 in Singapore.

STEM Racing, formerly known as F1 in Schools, challenges students to form their own Formula 1 team and design, build, test, and race a 15 cm scale model Car of the Future, powered by compressed gas.

At the World Finals, teams present their cars, pit displays, portfolios, and verbal presentations to judges, with races taking place on a 20-metre track where cars cover the distance in just over a second.

The talented students will line up against teams from 32 countries in what is set to be the largest World Finals ever, held from 27 September to 2 October at Resorts World Sentosa. Taking place alongside the Singapore Airlines Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the event will feature over 400 competitors showcasing their skills in engineering, design, enterprise and teamwork.

The stakes are high, with a university scholarship, the World Champions trophy, and more than 15 specialist awards— each supported by a Formula 1 team or industry partner — up for grabs.

Unforgettable

Team Manager Gwen Griffiths said: “We have no idea what to expect, but it looks really cool and we’re very excited. We’ve had to juggle a lot to be ready for this event, especially as we had our GCSEs this year, so it’s been tough keeping on top of everything. We’ve already learned so much — from project management and marketing to producing professional portfolios and studying engineering to a level way beyond school. Now we’re off to Singapore, which will be amazing. Meeting new people, making new friends, and finding out how we fare against the best teams in the world is something we’ll never forget.”

The World Finals is not only a test of skill but also an unforgettable cultural and educational experience. Competitors will enjoy the hospitality of Singapore, attend the glittering Awards Celebration Gala Dinner, and even take part in a Formula 1 pit lane walk, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew Denford, Founder and Chairman of STEM Racing, commented: “This will be our 20th World Finals and the fifth time we’ve hosted the event in Singapore, so we know we have a world-class venue and an incredible week ahead. I know how hard the students are working in the final stretch, but I can assure them that all their effort will be worth it. Not only will they showcase their talents on a global stage, but they will also create lifelong memories, form international friendships, and potentially open doors to future careers in engineering, design, and motorsport.”