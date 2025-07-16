Stunning new mural of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan unveiled

The latest in a series of murals based on the National Health Service has been completed in Tredegar.

The newest artwork has been painted by local artist James Telford and depicts the architect of the National Health Service, Aneurin Bevan, alongside one of his most famous quotes.

“I never used to regard myself so much as a politician as a projectile discharged from the Welsh valleys… when I listen to the cacophony of harsh voices trying to intimidate, I close my eyes and listen to the silent voices of the poor.”

The artwork can be found on the gable wall of the Coach and Horses public house and Bed and Breakfast in Charles Street, Tredegar.

The mural was part of the Home of the NHS project funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and was commissioned by Blaenau Gwent Council.

Aneurin Bevan was born in 32 Charles Street, the sixth child in a family of ten, sadly only six of the siblings made it to adulthood. When he was eight the family moved to a larger property at 7 Charles Street, where due to the practicality and genius of his father, the family enjoyed the first gas cooker in the street, an inside toilet and hot water. Having said that he was keenly aware that other families were not as fortunate, and witnessed poverty and illness caused by poor housing across the town.

This, along with the influence of his father and mentor Walter Conway, stirred in the young Bevan the urge to make a difference. He was elected as Miner’s representative (Trade Union Representative) in the South Wales Miners Federation, where he fought for better work conditions and pay for his fellow miners. He was elected on to the Tredegar Urban District Council in 1922, then Monmouthshire County Council (1928) and as Member of Parliament (1929) in a meteoric rise to power. He held the elected positions on the County Council and in Parliament concurrently and this quote comes from a speech he made at a dinner Monmouthshire County Council held in his honour, in recognition of achieving the formation of the NHS.

Cllr John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Place, said: “The location of this mural is so important as Bevan walked along this street on his way to school, he walked this street seeing poverty and poor housing, he walked this street witnessing unemployment and the need for change. He was a projectile from Charles Street, in Tredegar, in the Welsh valleys, and he always had his people, those who needed someone to stand up for them, at the forefront of his mind along his political journey.

“We are proud that Blaenau Gwent is the home of our beloved National Health Service, and I encourage visitors to make their way here to see the heritage sites and artworks that celebrate Bevan’s legacy today.”

James Telford, the artist who painted the artwork, added: “Until recently I had mainly worked on smaller scale commissions but did my first outdoor mural in Tredegar last year as part of the Valleys Street Art Project. Blaenau Gwent commissioned this mural, and it is the biggest I’ve completed by far. I had already done several pieces based on Bevan, so it is a face I am familiar with. It has been a major goal of mine to paint a significant mural in my hometown. To achieve it painting Aneurin Bevan, an Icon of the town and country, makes it even more special. Big thanks to Blaenau Gwent Council for trusting me with such a big project and to Simon and Amanda of the Coach and Horses for giving the project the go ahead.”

Simon Griffiths of the Coach and Horses said: “The NHS is so amazing, and I am so proud that it all started here in my hometown. What a fantastic job James has done, I tip my hat to him. As for us we are extremely proud to give a tiny bit back to one of the country’s finest ever inventions and an incredible gentleman. When Winston Churchill said that Aneurin Bevan was one of the finest speakers of his generation, despite their political differences, it shows the character of the man.”

Amanda Burrows Land Lady at the Coach and horses said: “I am so proud to have this on the side of my pub, who wouldn’t be? It is absolutely stunning. When our neighbours heard it was going to be Nye, they were all so excited. James has done a fantastic job, and it was a pleasure to keep him refreshed on those hot days. There is loads of art popping up all over the country but people are saying that this is the best wall art around.”

Emma Jones, owner of Hair Play in Charles Street, added: “I was mesmerised watching it develop over the week. It is so clever to see how it came to life; I was in school with James, he is so talented. We kept him supplied with coffee and it is so lovely to see people coming to see it and take photos.”

