Stunning Welsh beach named one of the 50 best beaches in the world

Nation.Cymru staff

A stunning Welsh beach has been named one of the best beaches on the planet – seeing off competition from a host of exotic locations worldwide.

Rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s most far flung destinations, a beautiful beach in Wales has ranked among Big 7 Travel’s annual list of the 50 Best Beaches in the World.

Ranked at number 31 on the list, the travel experts have this to say about Whitesands: “Located on Wales’ spectacular Pembrokeshire coast, Whitesands Beach proves that you don’t need tropical weather to enjoy a stunning beach.

“Rolling surf foams onto the golden sands, while the rugged cliffs which provide the backdrop to the beach make Whitesands a favoured spot for families, hikers, and surfers alike.

“While the coastline looks its wildest during winter, on a clear summer’s day, the sea views can rival those of any beach in the world.”

The beach also made the list in 2025 when the Big 7 wrote: “Arguably Wales’ best beach, Whitesands Beach is near St Davids in Pembrokeshire. This Blue Flag beach is overlooked by the hill of Carn Llidi, while the white sands curve towards the rocky headland of St Davids Head.

“A popular but quiet beach due to its size, it is well worth visiting next time you’re in Wales, as it is a favourite among both locals and tourists.

“The water quality is excellent, perfect for swimming in the summer months as well as snorkelling and scuba diving.”

The travel experts at Big 7 are responsible for one of the industry’s most respected annual sandy run-downs, and this year their choices range from the sun-soaked tropics to the icy edges of the poles.

They write: “From the tropical lagoons of the South Pacific to the volcanic shores of Iceland, the world’s best beaches come in all shapes and sizes. Some are world-famous landmarks visited by millions every year, while others are hidden gems, just waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re searching for the ultimate relaxation experience, a thrilling wildlife encounter or somewhere to photograph from underwater, these beaches deliver on almost every front.

At number one in the list is Anse Source d’Argent, found on La Digue in the Seychelles.

Big 7 writes: “Known for its huge granite boulders – which also help to shelter the beach from strong winds – shallow lagoons, and brilliant white sands, Anse Source d’Argent is one of the most photographed beaches in the world.

“The extraordinary surroundings make every corner look like it should be on the front of a postcard, while the calm waters invite swimmers, snorkellers and divers on a year-round basis.

“Few beaches combine the seclusion, tranquillity and sheer beauty better than Anse Source d’Argent.”

While there are no UK locations in the top ten, the highest ranking beach closer to home is Luskentyre Beach, Scotland at number 11.

They write: “Found on the Isle of Harris off the northwest coast of Scotland, Luskentyre Beach looks like it has been plucked right out of the Caribbean and placed on the Scottish coastline.

“The white sands and turquoise waters make it hard to believe that you’re closer to Norway than Cornwall, although the rugged mountain backdrop does create an iconic Highland look.

“On a hot summer’s day, it’s easy to forget that you’re off the coast of northwest Scotland.”

Further UK spots include Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall, at number 9.

Big 7 Travel write: “Hidden beneath towering granite cliffs in Cornwall, Porthcurno Beach is easily one of England’s most beautiful.

“The entire Cornish coast is known for its rugged coastline and significantly better weather than the rest of the UK, and with the clear waters and bright sands of Porthcurno Beach, it’s easy to imagine that you’re in the tropics.

“The nearby Minack Theatre also adds to the overall aura surrounding Porthcurno Beach.

View the 50 Best Beaches in the World list HERE

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