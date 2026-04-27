Suggs from Madness leads emotional tribute to Welsh musician’s murdered son

A vigil has been held in memory of the son of a Welsh musician who was killed in a park in north London.

Finbar Sullivan, the son of musician Chris Sullivan from Merthyr Tydfil, died at the age of 21 after being stabbed at Primrose Hill on the evening of Tuesday, April 7.

A number of his friends and family gathered on Primrose Hill on Sunday night for a vigil in his memory, with a number of musicians there as well.

Among them was the lead singer of Madness, Suggs who sang the song It Must Be Love during the event.

Musician Paul Weller, Dexys Midnight Runners lead singer Kevin Rowland, Primal Scream lead singer Bobby Gillespie, and Glen Matlock, bass guitarist for The Sex Pistols, also attended the vigil, according to the organisers.

Flowers and candles were placed at the park gates, along with pictures of Finbar Sullivan.

Some of his favorite songs were sung during the event, with a minute’s silence also held.

Mr Sullivan, who was known as Fin to his friends, was a student at the London Screen Academy.

According to his father, he had gone to Primrose Hill to experiment with his new camera which was a birthday present.

Chris Sullivan, frontman of the influential band Blue Rondo a la Turk and the founder of the famous Wag Club, said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who had worked on several famous films, including Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Rambo III .

Following the vigil, his father said: “We decided to hold a small tribute to him and bring all these people together.

“I am extremely proud to see the variety of people – in terms of age, race, color and creed.

“So I believe Finbar’s legacy should be that, unity, love and peace.”

Mr Sullivan said his son was “full of jokes” and a “very loving person”, adding: “He was always everything to me.”

Three men have been accused of Finbar’s murder: Ernest Boateng, aged 25; Alexis Bidace, 25 years old; and Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27 years old.

A fourth man, 18-year-old Khalid Abdulqadir, has been charged separately in connection with the same incident.

Abdulqadir faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a second alleged victim, violent disorder, and possession of a knife.