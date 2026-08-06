Sunflower farm to host special solar eclipse evening near Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A sunflower field near a Welsh city will invite visitors to enjoy the partial solar eclipse and an evening of summer entertainment this August.

On Wednesday 12th August, Clearwell Farm is hosting a special Sunflower & Eclipse Evening. The event will combine sunflower picking, a giant maize maze, live entertainment, food, cocktails and one of the best views of the partial solar eclipse near Cardiff.

The event begins at 5pm and will also feature live entertainment, street food and cocktails, creating relaxed summer atmosphere as the eclipse unfolds.

The partial eclipse is due to begin at 6.17pm, reaching its maximum at 7.13pm, before ending at 8.07pm.

A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but they do not line up in a straight row.

The Moon blocks only a part of the Sun. From Earth, the Sun looks like it has a dark bite taken out of it or forms a crescent shape.

Clearwell Farm, which is owned and run by David Phillips and his family, has become a popular destination for seasonal events. The eclipse evening follows the farm’s first summer cider festival, which was held earlier this month.

Organisers say the farm’s open countryside provides an ideal setting to experience the celestial event while enjoying a relaxed summer evening among thousands of blooming sunflowers

Tickets cost £8 and are available through the Clearwell Farm website.

Visitors are reminded never to look directly at the Sun without appropriate certified solar viewing glasses or other safe viewing equipment, even during a partial eclipse.

More information and tickets are available on the Clearwell Farm website.

You can get tickets here.

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