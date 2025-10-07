Super Furry Animals’ band member to premiere unique piano piece in Japan

Musician and producer Cian Ciarán is set to bring a unique composition featuring two self-playing pianos to Japan.

The Super Furry Animals’ keyboard player will return to Japan as one of 21 artists and companies showing the breadth of Wales’ creativity and its contemporary expression as part of the Year of Wales and Japan 2025. It comes after the Super Furry Animals announced their return to stages in 2026 marking 25 years since the release of Rings Around the World.

Cian will premiere his reinterpretation of the classic folkloric tale of Rhys a Meinir at teamLab Borderless in Tokyo on October 17.

Originally performed by BBC National Orchestra of Wales, with narration by Rhys Ifans, the new score is for two self-playing Yamaha pianos.

Cian said: “Japan is an inspiring country that has and continues to influence my work. I’m thrilled to be doing this premiere in teamLab, a space that challenges our preconceptions of art and technology. The two self-playing pianos bring back to life the ghosts of Rhys and Meinir and place our Welsh heritage at the heart of Japan’s latest phenomenal.”

Showcase

Ahead of the premiere, Cian will join Welsh-Cornish musician Gwenno, ambient artist Dean Lligwy, and artist Mark James for an exclusive showcase of Welsh contemporary culture at WALL&WALL in the fashionable Tokyo district of Aoyama, titled ‘Keltronika’.

Gwenno, who released her latest album ‘Utopia’ to critical acclaim in July, will be performing songs in Cornish, Welsh and English from across her four solo albums.

Mark James, the artist behind the Under Neon Loneliness installation that stood in Cardiff’s Central Square and the global headline grabbing Dirty Bird Fried Chicken logo, has used Japanese cultural icons and reworked them in his own unique style.

He will exhibit artworks titled ‘Anomalies’, ‘Mountain People’ and ‘Culture Clash’ at Keltronika. While Dean Lligwy will premiere ambient Brythonic soundscapes created exclusively for the event. A film documenting the making of the original Rhys a Meinir composition will be shown at the Keltronika event.

Mark said: “I’ve always found Tokyo and Japan to be hugely influential on my creativity since my first visit in 1998. But even before that, we, as artists and designers, always looked to Japan for inspiration.

“With thanks to culture fund partners, this will be an exhibition of new experimental work which is inspired by mythologies of Japan. Working with new techniques and forming images that are outside of my usual artistic approach.

“I believe this event will be an exceptional showcase of four well established Welsh artists’ work in a beautifully designed venue in the high-end area of Aoyama.”

Celebration

Part of the Year of Wales and Japan – a year-long celebration of the connections between the two nations – the events will strengthen ties with other influential artists working in Japan.

They form two of the many projects showcasing and collaborating with partners in Japan this autumn supported by the Wales-Japan Culture Fund – delivered by Wales Arts International – the international agency of the Arts Council of Wales, British Council and Welsh Government.

The year-long programme will spotlight the unique values of Wales in Japan and Japanese creativity in Wales, with a particular focus on cultural wellbeing, sustainability, and Indigenous languages. Aligned with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, the initiative supports creative collaborations rooted in equality, climate action, and community connection.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The Wales-Japan Culture fund offers an opportunity to showcase the best of Welsh music on a global stage. I’m proud to support artists like Cian Ciarán in Japan and through events like Keltronika we’re supporting even more Welsh artists to follow in SFA’s footsteps on their journey towards global success.”

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “Keltronika is curated for Japan’s designers, bookers and programmers to engage with world class artists from Wales whilst also discovering our ancient cultures and Celtic languages. Welsh bands have a solid fan base in Japan where audiences are curious about Wales.

“Japan’s contemporary scene has influenced music and culture in Wales for decades thanks to bands like the Super Furry Animals. It‘s great to have Cian back in Tokyo with Mark, Gwenno, and Rhys to nurture relationships that are cherished in Wales.”

Elena Schmitz, Head of Arts, British Council Wales, said: “Keltronika brings together some of Wales’ most exciting contemporary artists to celebrate Welsh creativity and culture, sharing the language and stories that define Wales today. Taking place in Tokyo – a world leader in digital art and technology – this event reflects the innovative spirit of the Year of Wales and Japan 2025.

“Through collaboration with organisations such as teamLab, known for their groundbreaking interactive installations, Welsh artists are exploring new creative ideas and strengthening cultural connections between our two nations.”

For more information visit Wales Japan 2025 Cultural Programme ウェールズ・ジャパン2025文化プログラム | Arts Council of Wales