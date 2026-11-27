Nation.Cymru staff

Looking for the ideal Christmas gift for the Welsh music fan in your life?

Well, worry no more. Solid gold psych-rock legends Super Furry Animals have answered all your prayers.

They’ve launched their own version of that staple of many a youngster’s life Top Trumps.

Announcing the launch of Trymps Super Furry – their own take on the enduring game available in both English and Welsh versions, those creative auteurs say that the prototypes for SFA Trymps have been sitting idly in a drawer for 21 years.

“Finally, we got it together to remove them from said drawer and pass them on to Mark James to make them into a cosmic-looking pack of cards, now available on the SFA online shop,” said the group.

“Not only do these cards contain valuable SFA facts and stats, but they are also a gallery of sorts of some of the incredible and varied characters that the peerless artist Pete Fowler has created for the band over the years.

“You might also find one of our limited edition holographic cards! There is one special holographic card of each character out there, making this an exceptionally rare find.”

In addition a Super Furry Animals Trymps Cards Poster showcasing all the characters from the SFA universe is available.

This Poster is size B2 and can be ordered in either Welsh or English.

Alongside the cards, the band have added a few other new merch items in their online shop making it a potentially very Merry Christmas for the Super Furry fan in your life.

Not only that but the band have started to reveal new dates for 2027. Click HERE for more.

PRODUCT DETAILS

– There are 39 cards per pack

– Available in Welsh or English

– There are 39 holographic character cards in Welsh and 39 holographic character cards in English

– Packs may have one standard character card swapped out for a super exclusive holographic character card

– Limited edition holographic cards have been included in packs at random – there are no guarantees that there will be one in your order