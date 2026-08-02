Super Furry Animals perform first all-Welsh language gig at National Eisteddfod

Nation.Cymru staff

The Super Furry Animals have performed on the National Eisteddfod’s main stage for the first time in 30 years, playing their first ever entirely Welsh-language gig.

Thousands of music fans packed in to see one of Wales’ most influential bands bring Saturday’s programme on the main stage at Llantood near Cardigan to a close.

The 90-minute set included the acclaimed Welsh-language album Mwng performed live in its entirety for the first time.

Released in 2000, the record was the band’s fourth studio album and includes tracks such as Ymaelodi Â’r Ymylon, Y Teimlad, Sarn Halen and Ysbeidiau Heulog.

Mwng reached number 11 in the UK Albums Chart, becoming the first Welsh-language album to enter the top 20.

Its success was raised in the House of Commons, where the then Plaid Cymru MP Elfyn Llwyd described the album as a celebration of a “new wave of confidence in the Welsh nation”.

The remainder of Saturday’s set drew on other Welsh-language material from the band’s catalogue, including songs which had never previously been performed live.

The show ended with a performance of Gwreiddiau Dwfn/Mawrth Oer Ar Y Blaned Neifion.

Purple tank

The appearance came three decades after the Super Furry Animals made one of their most memorable interventions at the National Eisteddfod.

At the 1996 festival in Llandeilo, the band arrived with a purple tank emblazoned with the words “A.O.K.”, which subsequently became one of the most recognisable images associated with the group.

Formed in 1993, they went on to become one of the most successful Welsh bands of their generation, combining psychedelic and alternative rock with electronic music and songs in both Welsh and English.

Their success helped take the Welsh alternative music scene to audiences well beyond Wales during the 1990s and 2000s.

Mellt, Pys Melyn and Ynys had performed on the main stage earlier in the evening before the Furries brought the opening day’s programme to a close.

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