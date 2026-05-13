Super Furry Animals reveal location of pop up shop in Cardiff

An exclusive Super Furry Animals pop-up store is set to be opened in the Welsh capital this weekend.

For two days only, the Super Furry Supamarket will open at St David’s Cardiff to celebrate the Welsh band’s Supacabra reunion tour – their first in a decade.

The Supamarket pop-up will showcase a limited-edition collection of merchandise, t-shirts and hoodies, including a very limited number of prints by Pete Fowler, exclusive SFA football shirt, a yeti plush, SFA tank incense chamber, special Supacabra edition of Hard Lines coffee, and more.

Located in the Town Wall mall at St David’s Cardiff, close to Foot Locker and PURESEOUL, the Supamarket will open on Friday 15th May and Saturday 16th May from 12pm-8pm, ahead of Super Furry Animal’s Cardiff gig at the Utilita Arena.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “As a proudly Welsh band, Super Furry Animals are woven into the cultural fabric of Wales, and there is huge excitement for their homecoming tour. Bringing the Supamarket to St David’s feels like a brilliant way to mark the occasion, while giving fans a unique opportunity to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.”

For more details about what’s on at St David’s and to join its free members’ reward programme PLUS+, visit www.stdavidscardiff.com