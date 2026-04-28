Super Furry Animals to launch pop-up shops with exclusive items for sale

With just over a week to go before their hugely anticipated Supacabra 2026 tour kicks off, Super Furry Animals have announced two special SFA tour pop-ups in Cardiff and London.

The Super Furry Animals Supamarkets will feature a range of limited-edition merch, t-shirts and hoodies, including a very limited number of prints by Welsh artist and long time collaborator Pete Fowler, a special edition of Hardlines Coffee, SFA tank incense, Yeti, football shirt and much more.

The pop-up shops will be open for business in Cardiff city centre on 15 and 16 May (midday – 8pm) and Brixton, London on 22 May (2pm – 8pm) and 23 May (midday – 8pm). Full location details will be shared a few days before via email exclusively with members of the Super Furry Animals community.

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The news of the pop-up shops follows the band’s announcement that for the first time in 30 years they will perform at the National Eisteddfod.

Widely regarded as one of Wales’ most influential bands, the group have built a lasting legacy with their blend of psychedelic rock, electronic experimentation and Welsh-language music, helping to bring Cymru’s alternative scene to international audiences since the 1990s.

The band with their vibrant and offbeat style will headline the main stage on the Eisteddfod Maes (Llwyfan y Maes) on the festival’s opening Saturday night – with entry included in the price of a day ticket.

This is a rare opportunity to see the band perform live, in the unique atmosphere of the Maes, with Mellt, Pys Melyn and Ynys as support acts.

This will be the only Welsh language gig the band will perform, which is likley to include never-before-heard songs as part of a one-off set.

Cian Ciarán from the band said: “We’re looking forward to playing a unique set, something you’ll never have heard before and perhaps never will again.”

The group first emerged in 1995 following their signing to Creation Records, quickly gaining attention not only for their music but for their unconventional promotional style. Among their most memorable moments was the appearance of their iconic purple tank at the Llandeilo Eisteddfod Maes in 1996, which is a stunt that has since become part of Welsh music folklore.

The National Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s largest cultural festivals, celebrating the Welsh language, music and arts, and attracting thousands of visitors each year. Its Maes provides a unique setting where performances, competitions and community events come together in a vibrant, distinctly Welsh atmosphere.

The announcement is expected to be a major draw for the festival’s opening weekend, with organisers anticipating strong demand for tickets. Visitors are being encouraged to book in advance, with day tickets priced at £25 via the Eisteddfod website.

With accommodation likely to be in high demand, the Maes B campsite will open for one night on the Saturday, offering festival-goers the chance to stay on-site. A combined Maes entry and camping ticket is available for £45, with organisers advising people to plan ahead to avoid disappointment.

Camping tickets can be found here.

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