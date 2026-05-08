Support announced for acclaimed American singer-songwriter’s summer Cardiff date

Nation.Cymru Team

A universally acclaimed Swedish musician and composer will join American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain when she brings her tour to Cardiff this summer.

Ethel Cain is set to perform one of her biggest headline shows to date at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Friday June 19 and it is now announced she will be joined on the night by special guest Anna von Hausswolff.

Hot on the heels of a stunning performance at Coachella, Cain is currently touring the US before bringing Willoughby Tucker Forever back across the Atlantic following a string of sold-out UK and European dates last autumn.

Following her breakthrough album, Ceremony (2012), Anna von Hausswolff’s subsequent releases quickly cemented her as an artist of unpredictable and vast creativity, always moving forward, always melding tradition with experimentation in unimaginable ways.

Last autumn von Hausswolff released her sixth LP, ICONOCLASTS, evolving her sound again, bringing a poppier and more vibrant element to her moving songs. An opus of stirring movement and anthemic ritualism, ICONOCLASTS marks a new chapter in von Hausswolff’s music and includes appearances from Ethel Cain on single Aging Young Women, as well as Iggy Pop and her sister Maria von Hausswolff.

Ethel Cain is the creation of Florida-born multidisciplinary artist Hayden Anhedönia. After years spent teaching herself to produce at home in the Florida panhandle and releasing various projects, Cain moved to Indiana and singlehandedly wrote, produced, recorded and mixed her acclaimed 2021 EP Inbred from the basement of the old church where she lived.

Cain’s debut album Preacher’s Daughter, a multimedia work that took more than four years to assemble, was released in May 2022 to praise from The New York Times, Vogue, W Magazine, V Magazine and more, with many critics naming the album one of the best of the year.

While Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, released last summer, serves as a prequel to Cain’s globally adored debut and recounts the story of Ethel’s first love, Willoughby Tucker, and their humid, laden romance.

The headlining show is presented as part of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle which sees 24 huge live shows taking place at the historic venue this summer.

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk