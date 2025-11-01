Surf documentaries to screen in Wales on national film tour

Stories of surf, resilience and community will feature at two Welsh cinemas this November as a grassroots surfing film project launches its first ever national tour.

UK Surf Cinema, founded by filmmaker and surfer Theo Cockrean, will bring three acclaimed surf films to the silver screen, featuring multiple locations in Wales.

The selected films show surfing in a new light by going beyond the typical “surf edit” says Theo Cockrean.

He explained: “They’re films with heart that connect people, not just for the thrill of watching people catch epic waves, but for the shared love of the ocean, kinship, and culture with each exploring the personal connections, challenges, and triumphs found in and around the sea.”

First on the list is Riptide, a documentary following a Welsh surfer through cancer recovery, lockdown, and his enduring relationship with the ocean.

Filmed by Kristian Kane & Lewis Carter of Wales-based production company Fine Rolling Media, Riptide follows Mark ‘Jock’ Jones over a five-year period as he’s forced away from his surfing obsession and his family. The result is a film about compassion, the power of surfing on mental and physical well-being, and finding out what truly matters in life.

Lewis and Kristian commented: “This documentary has been five years in the making since we heard about Jock’s ‘virtual paddle’ for charity. It was filmed in incredible locations across Wales from; Llantwit, to Freshwater West, to Skrinkle Haven, and Monknash – all through Jock’s ups and downs.

“As filmmakers we’ve had several family members taken from us too early by cancer and we’d say this film will bring home to audiences that outside of your family, friends, and doing what you love in life… everything else can take a backseat.”

Next, from Irish filmmaker Alice Ward comes Salt. The film follows Alice from her mother noticing her skin was unusually salty at birth leading to a diagnosis of Cystic Fibrosis, to becoming the first woman in Ireland to capture surfing from the water and a female perspective.

Alice said: “Stepping in front of the camera and sharing my story was daunting, but my journey into surf filmmaking was propelled by the lack of female representation in the surf scene.

“As someone who has grappled with serious illness I also wanted to demonstrate how we can possess capabilities beyond doctors’ prognoses and how immersing myself in the ocean has a hugely positive impact on my health.

“My hope is to enrich the portrayal of ocean-based communities through a new lens.”

Golden era

The final film, Finding San Nicolas by Martin Dorey, Cornwall-based founder of ‘The 2 Minute Beach Clean’ initiative, features renowned Bude-based surfboard craftsman Roger Tout and revisits the golden era of surf travel with Plymouth local surf legend John Cutts.

In the 1970s the pair set out on a wild adventure to Gran Canaria with six rolls of Super 8 Film and they came back with a one-of-a-kind archive of what they describe as ‘paradise on earth’.

Martin said: “I knew the first time filmmaker Lea Judge and I saw them – we just had to do something with the rolls of Super 8.

“What started as an unfinished film project by two passionate surfers surviving on a shoestring – has become a glimpse of what surf and community can be; transcending borders, language barriers and cultures – because of a passion for the ocean and the thrill of the waves.

“And for John and Roger, the fact this eye-opening trip from 50 years ago could inspire a whole new generation of surfers – is the icing on the cake.”

Popularity

The tour comes as popularity in surfing is skyrocketing. Jason Lock from publisher DYSUJO explained: “There are more surfers in the water than ever before, and more surfers of varying ability levels and bringing people together under one roof like this to celebrate surf filmmaking feels like the antithesis to the doom scroll.

“Surf films are important to inspire surfers all over the world and there’s nothing better than seeing these films play out on a big screen.”

After a sold-out run of events in Bristol, organiser Theo Cockrean decided to take the showcase on the road to share these captivating stories of both modern and historic surfing in UK and Ireland.

Theo grew up far from the UK’s obvious surfable coastline in Buckinghamshire, discovering surfing on a family holiday to St Ives Bay at age nine.

“I fell in love with surfing instantly, and suddenly our family holidays became about being at the beach and catching waves,” he recalls.

He studied film at the School of Film and Television in Falmouth, combining his creative ambitions with his love of the sea, and now works across multiple high-profile productions, including Antiques Roadshow, Bake Off and international events like the Olympics and FIFA Club World Cup.

Additionally, £1 from every ticket donated to The Wave Project, a surf-therapy charity supporting young people through the power of the ocean.

Connection

Tim Trythall from The Wave Project commented: “Theo, who started UK Surf Cinema, was originally a volunteer with The Wave Project in West Cornwall, so it feels really special to see that connection grow. For us, this partnership is about people coming together around a shared love of the sea.

“We work with NHS services, schools and families to offer a safe, supportive space at the beach and every ticket sold and story shared will support young people so they can build confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging through surfing.

“What’s special is that it’s not about performance or being “good” at surfing, it’s about connection, joy and self-belief.”

The tour will take stops across the UK aiming to bring together local surf communities, environmental advocates, and film lovers for an evening of storytelling, connection, and inspiration.

Theo added: “UK Surf Cinema is for anyone who has ever felt the draw of the sea. Whether you’re a die-hard surfer, a weekend wave catcher, or simply someone inspired by the ocean.

“We hope that audiences leave feeling inspired by the outdoors and connected to the ocean, no matter how often they step into it,” The touring festival organiser

UK Surf Cinema is backed by Wavelength Surf Magazine, Surfing England, and the Welsh Surfing Federation.

Dates

UK Surf Cinema will be held at Cardiff Chapter Arts Centre on Monday 10 November from 7pm – 9pm, and at Swansea Cinema&Co on Wednesday 19 November from 7pm – 9pm.

For the full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit UK Surf Cinema’s site here.