Nation.Cymru staff

A hotly-tipped Welsh alternative rock band who shocked everyone when they split seven years ago have reunited after plotting their return in secret.

The much-loved band in question, Estrons, return on November 27 with ‘Temper’, their first new music since disbanding in 2019. Released through ‘Provincial’ Records, the single reunites Taliesyn Kallström, Rhodri Daniel, Steffan Pringle and Adam Thomas ahead of a new album due in spring 2027.

Taking their name from the Welsh for “strangers”, Estrons have always drawn on feelings of estrangement – from themselves, one another and the communities they come from. Formed around the contrasting instincts of singer Kallström and guitarist Daniel, the band developed a sound where angular guitars & restless rhythms met a voice rapidly moving between vulnerability and bruising confrontation. The personality clashes that made life so difficult together, fed the tension in their music & explosively unpredictable live shows.

Their 2018 debut, ‘You Say I’m Too Much, I Say You’re Not Enough’, earned acclaim from NME, DIY and The Independent and a Welsh Music Prize nomination. Tours with Garbage, Pussy Riot and Soft Play alongside their own sold-out headline tours, established a reputation that continued to grow until the band’s abrupt split in 2019.

Having not spoken in many years, a reunion was never on the cards, but an accidental playback of a forgotten old demo changed that. Songs from earlier jams were being adapted for another project when a version featuring Tali’s vocals was opened by mistake. Her voice against the music could not be un-heard, prompting a spontaneous, late-night phone call on Christmas Eve.

Over the following eighteen months, the band worked in secret, recording an entire new album in studios across Wales. Between sessions came the commitments and complications of lives marked by loss and upheaval. Music became a source of release and reconnection for old friends whose differences hadn’t entirely disappeared. Having broken up over personal differences, they found their way back through creative similarities.

‘Temper’ addresses the pressure to conform and the contradictions of being judged whether you speak out or remain silent. “A song about the courage to stand your ground in a world that constantly tells you who you should be,” says Tali. “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Never give up your right to be yourself.”

The accompanying video follows a Medieval Knight’s increasingly hapless attempts to storm Cardiff Castle to settle old scores. Defeat leads to a reckless night out before rescue arrives in the form of another knight, revealed as Tali herself – a mischievous take on old battles, destructive impulses and knowing when to believe in yourself.

‘Temper’ is released on November 27 via Provincial Records, with a new album to follow in spring 2027 and plans for tours underway.

Estrons are a Welsh alternative rock band formed in 2013 after singer Taliesyn “Tali” Källström and guitarist Rhodri Daniel met and started writing music.

Taking their name from a Welsh-English rendering of “strangers” or “aliens”, their songwriting draws on feelings of estrangement, combining angular guitars and restless rhythms with vocals that move between vulnerability and confrontation. Alongside bassist and long-time producer Steffan Pringle (Boy Azooga, Adwaith, Haimalayas) and drummer Adam Thomas, they developed a sound whose tension reflected the contrasting personalities behind it, earning a reputation for explosive, unpredictable live performances.