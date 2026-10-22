Swansea bride-to-be who was previously jilted goes viral with hilarious Nessa hen do

Amelia Jones

A bride-to-be has gone viral after recreating Nessa’s street statue scene from Gavin and Stacey during her hen do.

Kayley Stead, from Swansea, brought the character to life on the high street as part of her Nessa-themed celebrations.

In the video, she poses on Swansea’s Wind Street before someone places money in her hat and she starts moving.

The clip went viral, earning her a like from writer James Corden and a comment from Joanna Page who plays Stacey, which read: “Absolutely incredible.”

Other clips show the rest of hen party dressing up as Nessa’s iconic looks from different episodes, including her as Father Christmas, her with Neil the baby, and her at the barn dance.

However, it’s not the first time she has gone viral. Stead, from Swansea, first attracted widespread attention in September 2022, when her fiancé failed to turn up for their wedding at Oxwich Bay Hotel.

She had been preparing to marry her partner of nearly four years. On the morning of the ceremony, she learned he had left during the night and would not be attending.

Rather than cancel the celebrations, she made headlines after she decided to go ahead with the reception, surrounded by her family and friends.

The day included her wedding entrance, speeches, a meal, photographs and dancing. She even danced to Lizzo’s Good as Hell and cut the wedding cake with her bridesmaids.

The decision struck a chord online, with Stead praised for refusing to let the experience ruin a day she had spent so much time and money organising. The video was viewed by more than 800,000 people online.

Now, Stead is preparing to marry Richard Perrott, 31, from Somerset, after the pair reconnected following their university days.

The couple first met while studying at university around a decade ago and have since found their way back to one another, after he got in touch to offer support after he heard about her wedding day.

In a recent interview with the BBC, she said about her viral video in 2022: “”People, when they go through break-ups, just want to kind of go into their own bubble which they have their right to do.

“But reclaiming my strength and love in that moment has shaped me so much more.

“It’s made me a more confident person. It’s made me stand up for myself.”

Stead and her fiancé are planning to marry in April 2028. You can view the hen party video here.

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