Swansea chefs behind Michelin Guide-listed restaurant reveal new eatery

Amelia Jones

The team behind one of Swansea’s best-known restaurants is launching a new daytime eatery after closing the doors on their long-running restaurant earlier this year.

Chefs Adam Bannister and Chris Harris have announced Slice Eatery, a new concept centred around freshly baked bread, cakes, tarts, desserts, chocolate, coffee, breakfasts and savoury food.

The move comes after the pair announced in June that Slice in Sketty would close after 13 years.

The 16-cover restaurant became well known for its fine-dining offering and was featured in both the Michelin Guide and the Good Food Guide. Adam Bannister also previously represented Wales on BBC’s Great British Menu.

However, when announcing the restaurant’s closure, the team said they wanted to find a different way of working that would allow them to spend more time with their young families while remaining part of Swansea’s food scene.

Slice Eatery will offer a more relaxed alternative to the former restaurant, with customers able to sit down for breakfast or coffee, pick up cakes and savoury dishes to take away, or buy food to enjoy at home.

While the new business will move away from the fine-dining format that made Slice famous, the chefs say their focus on quality ingredients and making food properly will remain.

Announcing the news on their social media, they said: “After 13 incredible years of Slice, Adam and Chris made the difficult decision to close the restaurant earlier this year.

“We loved what we built, but the demands of evenings and weekends meant we were missing too much time with our young families. But… we’re not finished yet.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce SLICE EATERY. A new chapter, with the same people, the same obsession with great ingredients, and the same commitment to quality – just in a slightly different way.

“Think freshly baked breads, cakes, tarts, desserts, chocolate work, great coffee, proper breakfasts and savoury treats… some familiar, some definitely not your everyday sausage roll.

“Everything will be made with the same ethos that has been at the heart of Slice for 13 years: great ingredients, made properly, with no shortcuts.

“We’re creating a place where you can sit in, grab something to take away, have a great coffee, pick up something for home – and hopefully watch us grow into something even bigger.

“A huge thank you to Beacon Cymru for supporting us on this journey and creating such a fantastic premises to start this next chapter in.

“We’ve got a lot to do, and plenty more to show you…”

The new eatery is expected to give the chefs a chance to continue developing their food while creating a business that fits more easily around family life.

An opening date for Slice Eatery has not yet been announced, but the new concept is set to bring the Slice name back to Swansea in a more casual daytime format.

You can see further updates on their social media page here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.