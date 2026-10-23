Swansea locals praise stunning new mural celebrating Welsh boxing legend

Amelia Jones

A tribute to a Welsh boxing legend has been unveiled in Swansea, celebrating a remarkable career that began in a local boxing club.

The mural, painted by local artist JenksArt, whose real name is Steve Jenkins, honours Welsh boxing legend Colin Jones MBE on the side of his gym in Penyrheol, Gorseinon.

The artwork was completed this week during a spell of dry weather, with further work planned inside the gym.

Steve Jenkins who is known as JenksArt shared the news of the completed mural on social media, thanking councillors Andrew Stevens, Jan Curtice and Nicola Matthews for their support, as well as Jones himself.

Jones is one of Wales’ most successful boxers, having enjoyed an impressive career in both amateur and professional boxing.

He began boxing at the age of nine at Penyrheol Boxing Club in Gorseinon before going on to represent Great Britain at the 1976 Montreal Olympics when he was just 17 years old.

Turning professional in 1977, Jones established himself as one of Britain’s leading welterweights, winning British, Commonwealth and European titles during his career.

He challenged for the world welterweight championship three times and became a prominent figure in Welsh sport during the 1980s. In 1983, he was named BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year.

Following his retirement from professional boxing in 1985, Jones continued to contribute to the sport through coaching, helping develop future generations of Welsh boxers.

His contribution to boxing was recognised in 2020 when he was awarded an MBE for services to the sport in Wales.

The new mural provides a lasting tribute to Jones in the community where his boxing journey began, celebrating his achievements and his enduring connection to Gorseinon.

With further work planned inside the gym, the project will continue to celebrate a sporting figure whose influence extends well beyond the ring.

The artwork has earned praise from locals, with one commenting:”Absolute perfection, attention to detail is spot on!!! Love it.”

Another added: “Trained in his gym as a kid…he was there now and again doing his own stuff while at the top of his game…absolute beast and a legend ”

You can see the mural on Facebook here.

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