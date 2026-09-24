Swansea music venue gets dramatic makeover in just one day as owner rolls up his sleeves

Amelia Jones

A popular Swansea music venue has been given a fresh new look after its owner took renovation work into his own hands.

Jordan McGuire, director of The Bunkhouse, has shared a video showing him carrying out work inside the venue, transforming the main room bar into a new merch stand and giving the space a fresh lick of paint.

McGuire documented the renovation process on social media. Captioning the video: “POV: It’s 7.15 on a Monday morning and you’ve decided to tear down the main room bar…. And do it in a day.”

The makeover comes after the venue was hit by serious roof problems earlier this year, which caused damage inside and forced the main room bar to close.

The Bunkhouse had previously warned customers about the damage caused by heavy rain and stormy weather, joking that the venue had developed some extra “atmosphere”.

The venue said at the time: “The recent downpours and stormy weather have caused a huge amount of damage to our roof, which means a few of you may have noticed some extra ‘atmosphere’ in the venue…”

It added: “Let’s just say those in the shallow end of the mosh pit should be fine, but those heading into the deep end might want to bring armbands.”

The venue later confirmed emergency repairs were being carried out, adding: “Until then, thanks for bearing with us and embracing the occasional indoor drizzle. The show goes on!”

In his latest video, McGuire explains that the roof problems had caused significant damage inside the venue. He said: “If you’ve been here since January, you’ll know that we’ve had slight issues with our roof, and because of these issues we had damage inside the venue which nearly closed us down in January.”

He reveals that the main room bar had to be closed as a result, while the ceiling had also become crooked.

The latest makeover comes just a few months after McGuire revealed the venue had faced further financial difficulties, including a court case involving an employee taking money from the register.

McGuire said he had used his own savings to help keep The Bunkhouse going, while his sister also set up a GoFundMe appeal to support the venue.

Speaking about his determination to keep the venue open, McGuire said: “I don’t go down easy. The Bunkhouse is for the community and I’ll put everything I have to make sure our community has a space like this.”

You can watch the video documenting the renovation here.

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