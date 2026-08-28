Swansea pop artist set to showcase tribute to Bonnie Tyler at exhibition

Amelia Jones

A Swansea pop artist is set to open his first solo exhibition next month, bringing together a colourful collection of large-scale portraits celebrating some of Wales’ best-known cultural icons.

Ian Hendry, who works under the name PopDragonArt, will launch Through One’s Eyes: Icons Reimagined at the VC Gallery in Haverfordwest on Friday, September 4. The exhibition will run throughout September, giving visitors the chance to see Hendry’s distinctive pop art interpretations of famous Welsh faces.

Among the figures featured in the exhibition are legendary singer Tom Jones and Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, with Hendry using bold colours and contemporary pop art techniques to reinterpret the personalities.

One of the most personal works in the exhibition is a tribute to Bonnie Tyler, the internationally renowned singer who, like Hendry, had strong links to Swansea. The piece carries particular significance for the artist, who had been due to personally present Tyler with an original painting shortly before her death.

He posted a tribute to her on social media shortly after her death, saying: “God Bless you Bonnie Tyler you were our local hero and the whole world loved you dearly. This painting I did just for you recently and I was due to give to you as a present.

“We will always remember you and when I look at the painting with your songs playing in the background I know you will see it from where you are in the great gig in the sky. God Bless our Welsh Legend thoughts with your family, friends and fans you will be missed so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PopDragonArt (Ian Hendry) (@popdragonart)

The exhibition is being supported by acclaimed Welsh artist Barry John MBE, who founded the VC Gallery and has become well known for using art to support veterans and communities. His work has earned him a Pride of Britain Award, and the gallery has developed into an important creative space in west Wales.

For Hendry, the exhibition represents an important milestone in his artistic career, bringing his work together in a dedicated solo show and showcasing his interpretations of people who have made their mark both in Wales and internationally.

Through One’s Eyes: Icons Reimagined opens at 1.30pm on Friday, September 4, at the VC Gallery, Riverside, Haverfordwest, and will remain on display throughout September.

You can find out more about Hendry’s work on his website here.

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