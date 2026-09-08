Swansea set to launch brand-new concert series next summer

Amelia Jones

Major live music is set to return to Swansea’s Singleton Park in summer 2027, with a brand-new concert series promising some of the biggest names in music.

Singleton Live has been launched through a partnership between DEPOT Live, Full Fat 360, Cuffe & Taylor and Swansea Council, with the new series aiming to put Swansea firmly on the UK’s summer live music map.

Artists announced as part of the series will perform exclusively at Singleton Park, making Swansea the only place in Wales where fans will be able to catch the upcoming shows.

While the full line-up is being kept under wraps for now, organisers have confirmed that the first headliner will be announced next week, with further shows expected to follow.

Singleton Park has previously welcomed major acts including Stereophonics, Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The park also hosted BBC Music’s The Biggest Weekend, which brought international stars including Taylor Swift, Florence + the Machine and Ed Sheeran to Swansea.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said the launch was “exciting news for Swansea and for music fans across Wales”, adding that the partnership would help bring “major live music back to the park.”

The project will also support the city’s grassroots music scene, with a proportion of the promoter fee being reinvested into local venues and emerging artists.

With the first announcement coming next week, Singleton Live is set to add another major date to Swansea’s summer events calendar.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live, said: “Singleton Park has a brilliant live music history, and we’re excited to be part of its next chapter.”

He added: “The ambition behind Singleton Live is to bring genuinely big shows to Swansea, give music fans in Wales something special on their doorstep, and create the kind of live music memories that people talk about for years afterwards.”

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