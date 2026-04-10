Swansea singer-songwriter Tom Emlyn shares brand new single

Swansea Singer-Songwriter ‘Tom Emlyn’ returns with brand new single ‘A Series of Misunderstandings’ today – the third single taken from his forthcoming new album which is out in the summer.

One of the oldest songs on the album. He said: “I wrote this originally over ten years ago. It’s about cycling through personas, exploring the ways in which difficult or disappointing experiences can change who you are as a person.

“Making the most of all the unfortunate events, misunderstandings and false starts. Making poetry from the humdrum, banal annoyances of the everyday, the average let-downs and miscommunications.

“One thing leads to another; before you know it you’re a tired old gunslinger, selling stolen jewellery to make ends meet, sorting through memories you’d rather forget. Touring empty open mic nights with cliched phrases,more half-baked than hard-boiled, hoping something sticks. I was thinking of the band Kings of Convenience when I wrote this, as well as Elliott Smith’s album XO.”

Described by Adam Walton (BBC Radio Wales) as a “peripatetic musical genius”, Emlyn crafts honest, swirling songs. Tall tales laced with dark jokes and words that cut straight to the bone.His current solo work maps an alternative Southwalian landscape, a hallucinated community drawn from psycho-geography built on local history.

Anthropological observations shaping poetic lyrics and simple 60s-folk influenced melodies that explore what it means to belong to a place. Bitterness, love, and humour peep through the cracks of this multi-layered, ethereal music.

In the particular is contained the universal; Emlyn’s captivating songs explore the particular peculiarity of human experience in a self-produced exploration of the world. While being rooted in indie/garage rock, Tom’s music is prolifically wide-ranging.

His work delves into psychedelia, folk, jazz, blues, poetry, and ambient music. His distinctive style ischaracterised by soulful harmonica, lyrical guitar, and verbal dexterity, all brought together by a warm, lo-fi production style.

He has released five albums between 2022-2025, whilst writing several more; in fact, God Is In The TV has called him ‘Wales’ most prolific musician’.

Emlyn’s multi-instrumental talent sweeps into Cardiff-based bands Rainyday Rainbow and Papa Jupe’s TC, earning Tom the description of “South Wales’ resident musical chameleon” (ABABCB magazine).

He has shared the stage with artists such as Gruff Rhys, Charlotte Church, Gwenno, Dafydd Iwan, and The Levellers.

Reviews

Tom Morgan, Clash Magazine, said: “Swansea native Tom’s becoming a bit of a cult favourite here in Wales, relentlessly gigging around the country and infusing everything he releases with copious charm and magic”

Cath Holland, God Is In The TV, said: “The songs have true emotional depth and wit, are highly tuneful and melodic, with lyrical sharpness and shades of dark, combining the magical ingredients of melancholy and wit.”

Kamala Adams, The Indie Scene, added: “This solo album is a masterful and eclectic debut that is adrift with euphoria. It really is one of a kind. Paying attention and supporting bands leads to finding gold dust like News From Nowhere – an album that may well find itself a place in my top ten of the year. If I could force everyone to listen to it, then I would.”

Adam Walton, BBC Radio Wales, said: “So good – straight into my top 10 songs of the year…when did Tom Verlaine join Belle and Sebastian? Cause that’s what that sounds like, I utterly loved that”

Listen to more from Tom Emlyn on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.