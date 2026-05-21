Swansea venue to host special charity edition of Battle of the Bands

Nation.Cymru staff

A special fundraising event celebrating grassroots music is set to take place at a Swansea venue this month.

Live music venue The Perch is set to host a special edition of Battle of the Bands to raise money for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS UK.

The event will take place on Tuesday June 2, among the bands performing on the night are Fake Royal, Zac and The Newmen, and The Green Tangerine.

PAPYRUS UK is young person’s suicide prevention charity that run a HopeLine 24/7. The free and confidential helpline offers practical, compassionate support around the clock.

They share with people how to spot the signs and start conversations about suicide, work with communities, schools and workplaces to make them suicide-safer places.

The bands

Zac and The New Men are a south Wales alt-rock band combining blues-influenced vocals, heavy riffs and modern indie rock influences. Known for their electrifying live shows and 70s-inspired aesthetic, the group have received praise from BBC Radio 1 and are quickly establishing themselves as one of Wales’ rising rock acts.

The Green Tangerine bring a vibrant mix of indie, funk and alternative sounds to the stage, pairing upbeat instrumentals with energetic performances. The band have gained attention on the grassroots circuit for their lively sets and distinctive sound that blends modern indie and retro covers.

Fake Royal is made up of members of original rock band Black Havana, with the group also performing popular covers sets under the Fake Royal name. They have become well known across the Swansea music scene for their energetic live performances and have built a strong local following through gigs and events across the area.

The fourth band is yet to be announced. You can find updates on The Perch’s Instagram page here.

The event if £5 entry and all proceeds go towards PAPYRUS UK. You can buy tickets here.