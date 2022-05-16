Sweary memorial plaque is removed from park bench

The sweary memorial plaque placed on a bench in Aberystwyth that has become an internet sensation has now been removed by the council.

Ceredigion Council confirmed it had removed the spoof plaque which reads (and a strong language warning follows)

In loving memory of Huw Davies

Used to sit here and shout

Fuck off! at the seagulls.

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “An unauthorised plaque had been placed, by an unknown person, on an existing bench within Aberystwyth Castle grounds. The plaque has been removed.”

What is being touted by many as the greatest park bench memorial dedications ever came to light on social media yesterday, thanks to a post which has now gone viral by James Vaughan, who snapped the explicit tribute while out walking.

Posting an image on Twitter of the memorial plaque secured to a park bench in the grounds of Aberystwyth Castle, James – a professor of history at the seaside town’s university, posted: ‘By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered’.

By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered. pic.twitter.com/pvr6auWSU3 — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) May 15, 2022

Fair play to whoever placed this guerrilla plaque and the stunt they pulled. But what we need to know now is who placed it there and why?

If you have any answers please drop us a line at editor@nation.cymru

We’d love to hear from you.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

