Sweary memorial plaque to live on in permanent home

It’s the sweary memorial plaque that went viral when it appeared in Aberystwyth.

The mystery tribute to Huw Davies and his dislike of seagulls may have been physically removed by Ceredigion County Council, but were happy to report it has found a new home – online.

The plaque, which was placed on a bench in Aberystwyth and quickly became an internet sensation was removed by the council when it came to light the tribute was unauthorised and could potentially offend startled members of the public.

The spoof memorial – a tribute to Huw Davies and his dislike of seagulls read (and a strong language warning follows)

In loving memory of Huw Davies

Used to sit here and shout

Fuck off! at the seagulls.

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “An unauthorised plaque had been placed, by an unknown person, on an existing bench within Aberystwyth Castle grounds. The plaque has been removed.”

Nevertheless, the plaque is never to be forgotten – finding its resting place at www.readtheplaque.com – the website that doubles as a gigantic map of all the cool plaques in the world.

This incredible resource will see Huw take his place on the interactive map alongside 20,000 other global plaques.

Touted by many as one of the greatest park bench memorial dedications ever, came to light on social media last week, thanks to a post by James Vaughan, who snapped the explicit tribute while out walking.

Posting an image on Twitter of the memorial plaque secured to a park bench in the grounds of Aberystwyth Castle, James – a professor of history at the seaside town’s university, posted: ‘By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered’.

By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered. pic.twitter.com/pvr6auWSU3 — James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) May 15, 2022

While Huw Davies lives on in cyberspace, questions still remain about the spoof plaque, not least who placed it on the bench in Aberystwyth and why?

As yet, no one has come forward to claim credit for the fantastic stunt.

