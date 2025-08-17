Synergedd: Extraordinary musical collaboration to tour Wales

Six extraordinary musical talents from Wales and England join together for a unique and special collaboration that will tour Wales in November 2025 and May 2026.

Synergedd (Synergy), initiated by Fishguard-based musician and producer Dylan Fowler, will be produced by Mwldan, Aberteifi, and will visit twelves venue across Wales.

The inspiration for this collaborative show emerged from Fowler’s experience working with individual members of the bands in different guises over the years.

He shared: “To be in the same room with these extraordinary musicians is a privilege. There’s a profound emotion and passion in our work.

“The themes we explore resonate with us all—reflecting on our past, grappling with the present, and envisioning the future as a united community and society. This is what inspires us.”

Stellar lineup

The lineup includes ALAW, a “Welsh supergroup” (Songlines) featuring guitarist/composer Dylan Fowler, singer and multi-instrumentalist Nia Lynn, and fiddle player/composer Patrick Rimes. They celebrate the traditional music of Wales with infectious passion, blending powerful songwriting with original tunes.

Joining them is VRï, comprising Aneirin Jones (fiddle), Jordan Price Williams (cello), and Patrick Rimes (fiddle, harmonium). This group has twice won Best Album at the Wales Folk Awards for their first two releases, merging the beauty of classical strings with the exuberance of a pub session, all underpinned by powerful vocal harmonies.

Also featured is Hannah James, a spellbindingly innovative musician, singer, and dancer hailed as “a true original” by The Guardian. Renowned as one of the best accordionists on the British folk scene, her artistry extends beyond tradition, from her vocal trio Lady Maisery to her breathtaking one-woman show, JigDoll.

“Deeply personal journey”

“We drew inspiration from the rich tapestry of traditional works by Idris Davies – Waldo Williams – William Williams (Crwys), alongside original contributions from each of us,” says Nia Lynn of ALAW.” We’re inviting audiences on a deeply personal journey. Why do we act, or why do we refrain from acting in this world? This collaboration takes us through every emotion—from light to dark, from sadness to joy, becoming truly greater than the sum of its parts.”

Following a week of creative collaboration in Aberteifi in July, the combined talents of ALAW, VRï, and Hannah James embark on a tour to showcase the exciting results of their work together. The November leg of the tour will include Mwldan, Cardigan – 11th November; Theatr SOAR, Merthyr Tydfil – 12th November; Pontio, Bangor – 13th November; Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff – 14th November; The Welfare, Ystradgynlais – 15th November, and Wyeside, Builth Wells – 16th November.

A further spring tour will follow in May 2026. For full tour dates, visit mwldan.co.uk/touring-productions/synergedd. Tickets are available now via the venue websites.

Tour Dates

November 2025

11 Mwldan, Aberteifi / Cardigan

12 Theatr SOAR, Merthyr Tydfil

13 Pontio, Bangor

14 RWCMD, Cardiff / Caerdydd

15 The Welfare,Y Neuadd Les, Ystradgynlais

16 Wyeside, Llanfair Ym Muallt / Builth Wells

May 2026

12 Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli

13 Ucheldre, Holyhead

14 Canolfan y Celfyddydau Aberystwyth Arts Centre

15 Neuadd Y Dref / Town Hall, Maesteg

16 The Met, Abertillery

17 Muni, Pontypridd

