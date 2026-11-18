Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s most iconic synth-pop groups will bring their pioneering electronic sound to arenas in the UK next year as part of their Dusk ’til Dawn tour – including a show in Wales.

It will be a must-see for fans of ’80s pop as the BRIT Award-winners The Human League will be joined on the tour by Soft Cell’s Marc Almond and Haircut One Hundred.

The tour will roll into the Welsh capital at the Utilita Arena, Cardiff on Tuesday, December 7.

The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s.

Their influence on both music and culture remains undeniable, with timeless anthems like Don’t You Want Me, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man continuing to resonate with fans worldwide.

With nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum DARE, The Human League have sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades, including a BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough Act in 1982 and three Ivor Novello Award nominations.

The group has inspired new generations of artists, written some of the all-time classic pop songs, had Number 1 singles and albums across the world and yet, as they look to their fifth decade, they remain fiercely independent and true to their roots.

With a legacy approaching 50 years, fans can expect a night of timeless classics and the very best of 80s pop.

Joining them is Marc Almond, the legendary voice behind Soft Cell and a hugely successful solo career, alongside Haircut 100, known for their infectious melodies and unmistakable early ’80s pop sound.

Bringing three celebrated names together for one night, Dusk ’til Dawn is set to be a celebration of the creativity, innovation and lasting appeal of British pop music.

Pre-sale: Thursday 19th November at 10am via the Utilita Arena website. General sale: Friday 20th November at 10am.

Find out more via The Human League Facebook page.