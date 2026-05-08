Synth-pop pioneers announce 45th anniversary tour including show in Wales

An iconic eighties band have announced a tour celebrating the 45th anniversary of their most famous album.

The UK tour, which calls into the Tramshed in Cardiff on Friday, October 9, will see Heaven 17 marking the landmark anniversary of their seminal collection Penthouse and Pavement.

The group’s Martyn Ware and vocalist Glenn Gregory will be performing tracks from their debut studio album which celebrates its 45th anniversary.

Penthouse and Pavement was released in September 1982, was certified Gold the following year and climbed to No.14 on the UK Albums Chart.

It has since become widely regarded as a trailblazing essential work in the early synth movement, earning a place in ‘1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die’.

Fusing cutting-edge electronics with political lyricism and hard-hitting funk, the album was a defining moment of the era and genre.

‘This will be a fantastic tour to celebrate the influence that Penthouse and Pavement had on a generation of electronic funk lovers – we can’t wait!’ said Martyn Ware

‘I’m a Heaven 17 fan, but there’s no doubt in my mind that Penthouse and Pavement is the best album they ever made,’ joked singer Glenn Gregory.

A cornerstone of the British post-punk movement, Heaven 17 built a foundation for modern music that continues to bear its influence today. Their musical footprint is monumental, and that is recognised by their loyal audience from those who have been there since the beginning, to those who have joined them throughout their colourful career.

The band is offering a Heaven 17 VIP Package on the tour.

This package includes a ticket to the concert

Gain early entry and watch the soundcheck

Meet the band and have your photo taken together*

Take home a Penthouse and Pavement 2026 tour poster, signed by the band

A custom VIP laminate and lanyard

*the photo will be taken on your own device

Tickets and VIP packages are available HERE