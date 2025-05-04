Sywel Nyw shares new single featuring Mared

Stephen Price

Sywel Nyw has shared his lated euphoric new single, ‘Teimla’r Gwres’ featuring celebrated Welsh singer, Mared, today – the last single taken from his upcoming album ‘Hapusrwydd yw Bywyd’ that is set for release later this month.

Following up his acclaimed debut album ‘Deuddeg’, which won the Welsh Language Album of the Year in 2022 and was nominated for the Welsh Music Prize, Sywel Nyw returns with the final single before his sophomore release.

‘Teimla’r Gwres’ landed May 2nd, featuring a standout vocal performance from the incredible, Mared.



A glistening blend of French house grooves and Detroit-inspired rhythms, ‘Teimla’r Gwres’ is a euphoric trip through chopped vocals, pulsing bass, and shimmering brass and synths.

The track balances glossy production with raw emotion—pushing Welsh-language electronic music into bold, international territory.

New album

It’s the last taste of what’s to come on ‘Hapusrwydd yw Bywyd’ (Happiness Is Life), Sywel Nyw’s upcoming album, dropping May 16th.

The LP is self-recorded, mixed, and rich in sampling—pulling away from past indie textures and diving deep into club-ready house, disco, and electronica.

True to Sywel Nyw’s collaborative ethos, the album features a rich mix of voices—bringing in fresh perspectives from new collaborators like acclaimed novelist and poet Megan Hunter, while also reuniting with familiar names such as Iolo Selyf (Y Ffug, Cocaine Yoga).

The album title is taken from its opening track, which features a quote by Russian novelist Dostoevsky, sampled from a sermon delivered by Reverend Guto Llewelyn.

It sets the tone: “Life is a gift, life is happiness, every minute can be an eternity of happiness.” That same spirit infuses ‘Teimla’r Gwres’—a track bursting with joy, movement, and love.

‘Teimla’r Gwres’ is available to stream now, while Sywel Nyw’s second album ‘Hapusrwydd yw Bywyd’ is set for release 16 May via independent Welsh label, Lwcus T

