Tafwyl announce unique 20th anniversary closing concert

Nation.Cymru staff

Tafwyl will celebrate a special milestone this year as it marks 20 years since the festival was established, with a weekend full of music, culture and celebration at Cardiff Castle on June 20 and 21.

As part of the celebrations, the festival will present a unique Sunday night closing concert curated by the multitalented musician and composer Mei Gwynedd.

The evening will bring together some of Wales’ leading artists to perform a special musical journey acknowledging Cardiff’s contribution to Welsh music over the decades.

Performers will include Lloyd a Dom, Meinir Gwilym, Al Lewis, Rose Datta, Heledd Watkins and Efan Williams.

The concert will feature new interpretations of songs inspired by the capital city, along with iconic tracks by artists who have shaped Wales’ musical landscape, including Geraint Jarman, Hanner Pei and Catatonia.

Efan Williams, lead singer of the band Dadleoli, said: “Being part of the Yn Cyflwyno project with Dadleoli in 2022 was a really important moment for me as a young musician. The experience gave me confidence and new opportunities, and

working with Mei Gwynedd was a big part of that.

“Since then, it’s been great to see Tafwyl continue to grow and develop. In a way, I’ve grown alongside the festival over the past few years, so being part of the celebrations as Tafwyl turns 20 feels very special.”

In addition to the main festival, Tafwyl will host 20 fringe events over the fortnight leading up to the big weekend, reflecting the festival’s 20year history and its impact on the cultural life of the capital.

Highlights of the fringe programme will include:

Bwncath and the Orchestra — a special performance combining one of Wales’ most popular bands with a live orchestra.

Dragwyl — a colourful, fun evening celebrating creativity, performance and self expression through the medium of Welsh.

Tafwyl Youth Gig at Clwb Ifor Bach — a platform for the next generation of Welsh language artists to shine at the capital’s leading live music venue.

Tafwyl remains one of Wales’ largest cultural festivals and, in light of the cost of living challenges facing families across the country, entry to the festival will once again be free this year.

Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Caerdydd, said: “Reaching 20 years is a very special milestone for Tafwyl. Over two decades the festival has grown from a community event into one of the main celebrations of Welsh culture in Wales.

What has remained constant throughout is our commitment to ensuring Tafwyl is open to everyone. At a time when many families are feeling the pressure of the cost of living, it’s more important than ever that we continue to offer free entry. We want everyone to feel part of this celebration and to experience the best of music, culture and the Welsh language in the heart of our capital city.”

Bethan Jones Ollerton, Tafwyl organiser, said: “Looking back over 20 years of Tafwyl, we are incredibly proud of the community that has grown around the festival. This year’s programme reflects that journey — from the 20 fringe

events spreading the celebrations across the city, to the special Sunday night concert celebrating the unique relationship between Cardiff and Welsh music.

“Returning to Cardiff Castle for these celebrations will be very special, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of people to celebrate with us.”

Tafwyl 2026 will take place on June 20 and 21 at Cardiff Castle. The festival is free and offers an extensive programme of live music, family activities, literature, sport, food and drink, along with a celebration of the Welsh language and Welsh culture.

Find out more via: www.tafwyl.org