Tafwyl announces Breton and Irish partnerships

International artists from Ireland and Brittany will perform at Tafwyl this year as part of a new initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration between minority language cultures across Europe.

Festival organisers have announced they will be partnering with the music festivals Gouel Broadel ar Brezhoneg in Brittany and Lá Mór na Gaeilge in Ireland, aiming to create more opportunities for artists to perform and collaborate on international stages. Performers will include Breton band Tanork and Irish group Grooveline.

A new collaborative project will also be unveiled, bringing together Welsh artist Mali Hâf and Irish musician James Shannon to create music that blends the Welsh and Irish languages.

According to Heulyn Rees, Chief Executive of Menter Caerdydd: “It’s incredibly exciting to see Tafwyl bringing together communities from Wales, Ireland and Brittany.

“Minority languages are a vital part of our identity, and this collaboration helps ensure that Welsh, along with languages like Irish and Breton, continues to live, be visible and thrive.”

The relationship between Wales and Brittany has developed over a number of years, with previous collaborations including artists such as Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Nolwenn Korbell.

In recent years, Welsh artists have also travelled abroad through the partnership, with the band Taran performing in Brittany last year.

Mali Hâf and Alis Glyn are expected to travel to Ireland and Brittany again this year, opening doors to further international opportunities for artists from Wales.

Organisers said international support had been key to delivering the initiative, acknowledging the contribution of the Consulate General of Ireland in Cardiff and GBB Festival.

Tafwyl 2026 will take place on 20 and 21 June in Cardiff Castle, marking the festival’s 20th anniversary.

More than 40 artists are expected to perform across the weekend, including headline acts Candelas and Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog before a special musical extravaganza to celebrate 20 years on the Sunday evening.