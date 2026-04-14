Tafwyl festival announces full line-up for 20th anniversary

Amelia Jones

Tafwyl has announced its full list of performers for 2026, celebrating 20 years of the festival.

First held in 2006, this year’s Tafwyl will celebrate twenty years of championing Welsh-language music and entertainment.

The two-day festival, which takes place in Bute Park on 20 and 21 June, has grown from a small community celebration into one of the largest Welsh-language cultural events in Wales.

Over two decades, it has become a key platform for Welsh-language music, arts and family entertainment in the capital, attracting thousands of visitors each year and playing a major role in promoting the Welsh language in a modern cultural setting.

Among the headline acts announced are north Wales rock band Candelas, who will bring their energetic, blues-tinged sound to the main stage. The band have become known as one of the most prominent Welsh-language rock acts in recent years, with a reputation for high-energy live performances.

Also headlining are Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, the genre-blending trio of brothers Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes from Llŷn. The band are known for their distinctive mix of rock, folk, and experimental influences, and have built a strong following across Wales.

They will be joined across the weekend by a wide range of Welsh-language artists, including Buddug, Cordia, Crinc, Dewin, The Gentle Good and Hyll alongside a mix of emerging performers representing the next generation of Welsh-language music.

Organisers say the 2026 edition will be particularly significant, with a special main stage event planned to close the festival and mark its 20th anniversary.

Tafwyl is organised by Menter Caerdydd and aims to promote the Welsh language through music, arts and cultural activities. Over the past two decades, it has expanded from a community-focused event into a major city festival, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Alongside music performances, the festival typically includes comedy, family activities, food stalls, and cultural workshops, making it one of the most prominent celebrations of Welsh-language culture in Wales.

The two-day summer festival is free to attend and no tickets are required. For more information and line-up announcements, visit the Tafwyl site here.