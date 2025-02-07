Tafwyl kick off search for future Welsh music stars

Stephen Price

Tafwyl Festival is on the lookout for future stars of the Welsh music scene through its highly successful ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ project which has already nurtured over 14 bands in only four years.

This year, two of the bands that participated in the 2023 project, Taran and Dadleoli, have made it to the Selar awards shortlist.

As part of the project, individuals will have the opportunity to join a mentorship program where some of Wales’ leading artists will work with young people to create a band or solo performance.

Appeal

Tafwyl organiser, Bethan Jones-Ollerton, said at the launch of the program: “‘Yn Cyflwyno’ is a very exciting opportunity for individuals who love music to start composing and get on with performing or creating a band.”

Bands participating in the mentorship program will receive support in composing, the opportunity to perform at a youth gig in Clwb Ifor Bach, and on the Yurt T stage at Tafwyl on June 14-15. Bethan Jones-Ollerton also said:

“It’s wonderful to see bands like Dadleoli and Taran going from strength to strength after starting on the ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ program in recent years. We are appealing to young people aged 14-19 who are eager to be in a band to apply for this year’s mentorship program.”

Taran have been gigging relentlessly, released two singles, ‘Pan Ddaw’r Nos’ and ‘Barod i Fynd’, appeared on the front cover of Golwg’s magazine, and recently released their first EP, ‘Dyweda, Wyt Ti….’.

When Rose, Zelda, Rhys, Nat and Steff come together to compose, they clearly pull in the same direction, creating energetic, catchy and fresh songs, and they have a very bright future ahead of them according to music critics.

The band shared: “We were all at Ysgol Glantaf when we got together but as we span three school years we didn’t know each other very well.

“We have our music teacher, Mrs Amanda Williams, to thank for bringing us together. Menter Caerdydd were looking for young people to form bands to play at Tafwyl 2023 as part of the Yn Cyflwyno project.

“Our names were put forward and we were paired with our mentor Mei Gwynedd.

“It couldn’t have worked out better. We gelled immediately and inspired by Mei, we somehow managed to write three songs and perform our first gig in a fortnight.”

They told Nation.Cymru previously: “Singing in our native language is very important to us and that isn’t going to change. Being bilingual is part of who we are and something to celebrate.

“We’ve been astonished by the amount of opportunities we’ve had because we’re singing in Welsh. As well as local gigs, we’ve been fortunate to benefit from the amazing array of Welsh-language music festivals taking place over the summer months. Next year we hope to be taking our music to more festivals, all over Wales.”

The band are fans of other Welsh artists, and say they grew up on Candelas and the Welsh classics of yesteryear such as Bryn Fôn.

They said: “We’re all fans of Fleur de Lys and we sometimes include a cover of Sbectol in our set.”

We played a tremendous gig with The Night School, a bilingual band from Swansea, and since then we all spin their new EP regularly.

Taran’s debut EP – ‘Dyweda Wyt Ti…?’ was released on Friday, 12 July 2024.

Stream from your preferred platform here.

Rising stars, Dadleoli released their hotly-anticipated debut album last year – and despite an average age of 18, it’s an accomplished album that confirms their early promise and place among Wales’ most exciting and enjoyable new acts.

2023 saw the release of the band’s first LP, ‘Fy Myd Bach I’ (My Little World) – some two years since Dadleoli formed as a band via Tafwyl 2022 ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ (Introducing) project.

Efan, Caleb, Jake, Jac and Tom, have been busy releasing a series of singles and an EP since those early days, gaining them a devoted set of followers – and today is the culmination of two years of solid graft whilst also juggling the demands of school.

As well as all the writing and recording, they have also gigged all over Wales, supporting artists such as Bwncath, Dafydd Iwan and Candelas, playing on some of Wales’ biggest stages including Maes B and Triban.

Growing acclaim

Dadleoli’s highlight however came last summer when they performed to over 2,000 people on the main stage at Tafwyl – giving fans a taste of their eagerly-awaited release, and confirming early critical expectations.

Although the average age of the band is 18, their sound has matured extensively and the group has clearly found their feet by weaving catchy melodies, spiky riffs, and fresh lyrics that are connect with their younger audience.

Lead singer, Efan, says: “This album sums up the band and its members. The different styles and stories lead the audience through their own little world, and that’s where the title of the album came from.”

Development

Speaking to Nation.Cymru ahead of the launch, he added: “The new album dives further into the band’s sound and how the band has developed since the release of their EP, ‘Diwrnodau Haf’, last year.

“The process of writing the album started last summer and was completed at the end of Easter this year. We recorded a lot of the songs around other commitments, exams and gigs!

“‘Fy Myd Bach I’ has a variety of styles from the clean sound of ‘Rhydd O’r Crud’ and ‘Dalia ‘Mlaen’, to the ballad style of ‘Fory’ and ‘Dim Haul Dim Mwy’.

Stream Dadleoli’s Fy Myd Bach I on your preferred platform.

Tafwyl Festival, funded by the Arts Council, is asking any performers interested in the Yn Cyflwyno project to contact them by March 1 at [email protected].

