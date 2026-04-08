Tafwyl returns for 20th anniversary with packed line-up of Welsh-language music

Cardiff’s Welsh-language arts festival Tafwyl is set to return this summer, with dozens of acts and a packed programme of music, comedy and cultural events.

First held in 2006, this year’s Tafwyl will celebrate twenty years of championing Welsh-language music and entertainment.

The two-day music festival to complete Tafwyl 2026 will be held in Bute Park on 20 and 21 June, with the first of the 40 acts on the line up announced on 1 March.

Among them are north Wales rockers Candelas, who will bring the ‘raucous’ blues-tinged sound that has won them best Welsh language band to the main stage.

Also headlining are Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, comprised of genre-bending brothers, Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes originally from Botwnnog in Llŷn.

They will be joined by a wide range of emerging and established Welsh-language artists across the weekend, including Buddug, No Good Boyo, Martha Elen, and Gwilym.

For budding and experienced musicians, a session with legen Heulyn ‘The Rock’ Rees on Sunday at the festival offers the chance to rock out. For more details, email: [email protected], and don’t forget your plectrums.

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Hijinx Theatre, Kitsch n Sync Collective, and Theatr Iolo will also bring their family-friendly Coblyn show to the festival ground, filled with mischief and magic from the unruly gang of gnomes.

This year’s festival will also feature a brand new Golden Ticket area, with access to a private bar, luxury toilets, and an improved view of the Main Stage. Early bird tickets are available now.

As always, the street food area, sports area, and kids village will make appearances at this year’s Tafwyl.

Dragwyl will also return for its 5th year at the Wales Millennium Centre on 18 June, featuring Catrin Feelings fresh from her Ru Paul’s Drag Race finals run, as well as our ‘bilingual gay dad in a dress’ Connie Orff.

Before that, the Victoria Park Hotel will host Welsh-language stand-up comedy night Laffwyl on 16 April, with tickets available now

The night of laughs will feature comedians Steffan Evans, Eleri Morgan, and Alis Hedd, presented by Aled Richards.

Another event in the 20th anniversary fringe programme will see folk-rockers Bwncath join the National Orchestra of Wales for a one-off show on 7 June at the BBC Hoddinott Hall.

Though Tafwyl’s events celebrate the Welsh language, non-Welsh speakers are welcome with a special tent for Welsh learners and opportunities to practice.

The two-day summer festival is free to attend and no tickets are required. For more information and line-up announcements, visit the Tafwyl site here