Take That announce summer 2026 UK and Ireland tour

Pop group Take That have announced a summer 2026 UK and Ireland tour, with a headline set planned for the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

The band, best known for Back For Good and Shine, revealed that they will hit the road next summer with one of their biggest live shows, titled The Circus Live.

The show was originally staged in 2009, with more than a million fans attending the sold-out concerts across the UK and Ireland.

Nearly two decades later, the group will return to perform the original 2009 set list with a few surprises along the way.

Take That said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we’ve talked many times about how much we’d love to do it again one day.

“Well, that time has come. We’re so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there.”

Celebration

Posting the news on their Instagram page, the group said the tour would “celebrate people, music, and the wonder of human creativity”.

Irish rock band The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will also return as a special guest on all UK shows in 2026, alongside pop star and former lead singer of the Go-Go’s, Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.

The tour will kick off at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on May 29 before heading to Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff and Manchester. The Cardiff date is scheduled for 16 June 2026 at the Principality Stadium.

The group will also play two nights at the London Stadium, where the band performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, on June 26 and 27 before heading to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for their final show on July 4.

Back for Good

The group originally formed as a five-piece in 1989, featuring Robbie Williams, Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

They went on to release chart-topping hits including Pray, Babe, and Everything Changes before breaking up in 1996 following Williams’ departure.

The remaining four reunited in 2005, until Orange left the group in 2014, with Barlow, Owen and Donald continuing to release music, including the albums III and 2017’s Wonderland.

The summer tour announcement comes ahead of the band’s 10th studio album, which is due to be released in late 2026.

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 26 at 9.30am, with fans able to get first access tour tickets by pre-ordering the new album.