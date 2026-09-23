Takeaway is voted the best in Wales at Just Eat Awards

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh takeaway has been named the best in Wales and the South West after more than 114,000 customers cast their votes in the Just Eat Awards.

Golden BBQ in Cardiff has been crowned the regional winner, putting the independent takeaway alongside eight other winners from across the UK.

It’s not the first time the takeaway has won an award. It is the current reigning Best Kebab Shop in Wales champion, a title which the takeaway has won numerous times over the years.

The Just-Eat awards recognise independent restaurants delivering exceptional food and service within their local communities.

Golden BBQ owner Mustafa Ocak said: “Winning this award from Just Eat is a really proud moment for all of us at Golden BBQ.

“We’ve always put our heart into what we do, from the quality of our food to the service we give every customer. To be recognised means so much to us, especially because it reflects the support and loyalty of our customers. We wouldn’t be here without them.

“A huge thank you to our amazing team and to everyone who has ordered from us, supported us and recommended us over the years. This award gives us even more motivation to keep improving and serving our customers the food they love.”

The takeaway is situated in Birchgrove in the Welsh capital and Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin congratulated the business on its success.

She said: “I am delighted to congratulate Golden BBQ on another fantastic achievement. Local independent businesses are at the heart of our community here in Cardiff North, and it’s great to see the hard work of the team recognised by customers across the region again. I wish everyone at Golden BBQ continued success”

The awards come as Just Eat marks 20 years of serving customers in the UK.

Research released as part of the anniversary celebrations found that 46% of people prioritise ordering from independent local takeaways, while one in five order from a local independent at least once a week.

Leigh Phillipson, Commercial Director at Just Eat said, “For 20 years, one of the things our customers have loved most about Just Eat is discovering brilliant local takeaways, whether that’s the best kebab in town, their go-to fish and chips, or a new favourite around the corner.

“The Just Eat Awards are all about celebrating those local heroes and shining a spotlight on the amazing food and service they offer. We hope by offering 20% off, in our 20th year, even more customers will try these outstanding restaurants and support local favourites.”

To celebrate the win, customers ordering from Golden BBQ through Just Eat can receive 20% off the full menu until September 30.

There is no minimum spend and the offer can be used as many times as customers like during the promotional period.

Find out more via: https://goldenbbq-cardiff.co.uk/

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