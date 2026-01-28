Eighties pop legend to support Take That at Welsh date

Amelia Jones

Take That have revealed an 80s mega star will support them on their upcoming Circus Live tour in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The band, best known for a run of chart topping hits including Back For Good and Shine, revealed in September that they will hit the road this summer with one of their biggest live shows, titled The Circus Live.

Fans in Wales will have the chance to see the show when Take That perform at the Principality Stadium on 16 June 2026, with tickets still available on their website.

The show was originally staged in 2009, with more than a million fans attending the sold-out concerts across the UK and Ireland.

Nearly two decades after the original tour, the group will once again bring The Circus Live to stadium audiences, performing the 2009 set list while promising “a few surprises” for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

The tour is expected to feature the same large-scale production values that made the original shows one of the most ambitious pop tours of their time.

The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live tour, will return as special guests across all UK dates in 2026. They will also be joined by Belinda Carlisle, former lead singer of The Go-Go’s and a defining pop star of the 1980s.

Ahead of the tour, the band have also marked 20 years since their comeback with the release of a new documentary on Netflix. The film reflects on the band’s journey since reuniting in 2005, charting their evolution from pop comeback to one of the UK’s most successful live acts.

It revisits key moments from the past two decades and offers insight into how the group have sustained their success, as they prepare to return to stadiums with The Circus Live in 2026.

The Cardiff concert is expected to be one of the standout dates of the tour, with thousands of fans set to descend on the city for what promises to be a night of nostalgia, spectacle and chart-topping hits.

You can get tickets for the Cardiff show here.