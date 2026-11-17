Nation.Cymru staff

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has announced 13-year-old Freja Brown from Cardiff as the winner of its Create the Card competition, in partnership with Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The nationwide competition called on young people aged 12 to 16 to design the official BBFC Black Card for the film. As part of her prize, Freja’s design will be seen by cinema audiences across the UK, appearing before every UK screening of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Freja, a Year 9 student and avid Hunger Games fan, whose favourite subject is art, started oil painting three years ago. Her win was revealed in a special video message from three of the film’s stars, Joseph Zada (Haymitch Abernathy), Mckenna Grace (Maysilee Donner), and Whitney Peak (Lenore Dove Baird).

Reacting to her win, Freja said: “I couldn’t believe it. I knew that there were lots of other people who had sent in their artwork, so I didn’t expect to be chosen and I am so grateful I was.”

Freja also travelled to London for the UK fan screening event, where she walked the red carpet and was congratulated by the film’s stars, including Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes (President Snow), Elle Fanning (Effie Trinket), and Jesse Plemons (Plutarch Heavensbee), before seeing her winning Black Card appear on-screen ahead of an exclusive screening of the film.

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. It is produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence, with screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

The competition received 1,031 entries from all four nations of the UK. The judging panel selected ten finalists, each showing outstanding creativity and unique interpretations of the world of Panem. The panel included: BBFC CEO David Austin OBE; BBFC Education Manager Liam Smyth; BBFC Head of Communications Mariella Brown; Will Gardner OBE, CEO of Childnet International; Marie-Claire Benson, EVP, Head of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate UK, and Joe Palmer, Head of Marketing at Lionsgate UK.

Freja created her winning design with oil paints, and her finished work impressed the judges for how well it captured the beauty of the arena landscape at the moment where the 50th Hunger Games begins. They singled out her use of a recognisable shot from the trailer, which draws the viewer straight into the film, and praised the dynamic movement of the characters as they leap from their podiums, poised to approach the Cornucopia.

On her inspiration, Freja said: “I was inspired by this specific part in the trailer because it shows the Hunger Games arena to be a beautiful place, and not the killing machine that it actually is2. Freja’s unique signature will appear on the official BBFC Black Card alongside those of Natasha Kaplinsky and David Austin.

As part of her prize, Freja and her family enjoyed a winner’s day experience in London. Their day started with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the BBFC, where Freja learned how films are classified from a BBFC Compliance Manager before being surprised with tickets to the UK fan screening event. Freja also received a BBFC goody bag and official film merchandise.

On the red carpet, cast members of the film pointed out the different figures in Freja’s painting, with Elle Fanning remarking that she ‘thought it was a photo’, while Jesse Plemons encouraged Freja to keep up her dedication to her artwork. Freja also got the seal of approval from Producer Nina Jacobson, who told her: ‘You’ve nailed it!’

Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, BBFC President, said: “Congratulations to Freja on a stunning winning design. Her oil painting captures the drama and tension of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping perfectly, and I can’t wait for people to see it on the big screen ahead of every UK screening. We received more than 1,000 entries from all four nations this year, and the talent on display was extraordinary. The Hunger Games has always asked young audiences to think critically about the world around them, and that is exactly what we hope Create the Card encourages. As teenagers start to choose more mature films for themselves, understanding age ratings and content advice gives them the confidence to make informed decisions about what is right for them to watch.”