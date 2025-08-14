Talented piano virtuosos vying for global glory at north Wales festival

Talented pianists from across the world will compete for cash prizes of up to £3,000 at an internationally-renowned festival in north Wales.

The Wales International Piano Festival is being held at Galeri in Caernarfon from October 16-20 and will also feature concerts, masterclasses and lectures.

The event, being organised once again by Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias (William Mathias Music Centre), has established itself as a highlight of the global cultural calendar.

Iwan Llewelyn-Jones, the festival’s Artistic Director, said: “Planning the festival has been both challenging and exciting.

“It’s taking place over five days for the first time and each of the days has a theme to it.

“The Festival kicks off with a Research Study Day exploring the piano’s role in vocal and instrumental chamber music.

Community

Iwan continued: “Taking place at Bangor University’s Department of Music, this is an exciting new collaboration between, the University, the Royal Musical Association and the Wales International Piano Festival, with guest speakers and performers from France, Belgium and the UK.

“The theme on the second day is the ‘People’s Piano’ with a series of community events featuring composers like Erik Satie who wrote the wonderful Gymnopédies for piano and other quirky little pieces we’re all familiar with and the ever popular Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi who was the most streamed classical composer in 2023.”

“For the remaining days of the festival, he said, the focus shifts to the three competitions at the festival, with contestants from as far afield as Australia, South Korea and Mexico vying for glory.

“One is for pianists under the age of 18, another for those aged over 18 but under the age of 26 and an accompanists prize which is open to all ages.

“Accompanists are often overlooked but they play an essential part in concerts, recitals and competitions,” he said.

Iwan paid tribute to the individuals and groups who had provided funds for the prizes.

“It is not as easy raising money for cultural events as it might be for other causes which tug at the heart strings and I am immensely grateful to those who were approached who responded positively and generously,” he said.

Exciting line-up of concerts

According to the Anglesey-born pianist, the festival also features a variety of concerts starting with a French Chamber Music Concert at Bangor University’s Powis Hall on Thursday 16 October.

Taking to the stage to perform will be soprano Erin Gwyn Rossington, cellist Rosie Biss and violinist Sara Trickey with Iwan Llewelyn-Jones himself on the piano.

“The concert will pay homage to four of France’s most distinguished composers, including Maurice Ravel, the composer of Bolero and Gabriel Fauré who wrote some of the best chamber music for piano ever written. “We will also feature a selection of songs by Cécile Chaminade and Lily Boulanger.”

The following evening, Friday, October 17 at Galeri Caernarfon the festival commission and education project, Madam Wen, will be performed.

Scripted and narrated by Manon Wyn Williams and music composed by Guto Pryderi Puw the project commemorates the novel Madam Wen (White Lady) written by William David Owen.

Iwan added: “Prior to the concert renowned artist Catrin Williams, together with CGWM percussion tutor Dewi

Ellis Jones will visit Bodedern Primary School to run a series of art workshops where the children will create instruments and explore and choose sounds that resonate with the story.

Madam Wen was published in book form in 1925 but it had first appeared as a serial in the Welsh-language newspaper y Genedl Gymraeg (The Welsh Nation) in 1914.

The novel tells the story of a female heroine, not dissimilar to the character of Robin Hood.

The background is unclear but it’s said to be based on real life characters that lived on Anglesey in the late 19th century. Owen died two weeks after the novel was published.

The concert features Côr Ysgol Gynradd Bodedern, Dewi Elis Jones on percussion, pianists Elain Rhys Jones and Angharad Wyn Jones and soprano Glesni Rhys Jones.

Legendary jazz pianist Gwilym Simcock will perform at Galeri in the festival’s third evening concert.

Born in Bangor he studied classical piano, French horn and composition at Chetham’s School, Manchester, where he was introduced to jazz by his tutors.

He was the first jazz musician to be selected for the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme in 2006 and his album Good Days At Schloss Elmau was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2011. Gwilym is Professor of Jazz Piano at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Expansion

Meinir Llwyd Roberts, Director of Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias Music Centre, said the festival was established in 2009 as the Wales Piano Festival and held again in 2012.

“The festival expanded in 2016 and became the Wales International Piano Festival.”

She said entries for the three competitions closed at the end of June and a large number had been received.

“As part of the entry process entrants were asked to submit an unedited recording of solo piano repertoire not exceeding eight minutes.

“These have been considered and more than 50 invitations have been made to pianists from all over the world to take part in the festival this year.

“They include many from Britain but also from Portugal, Romania, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and even Australia,” she said.

More details about the festival and how to buy tickets can be found online at www.pianofestival.co.uk

