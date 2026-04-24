Tandem cyclists tow wheelie bins through Wales on UK-length litter pick

Two men are cycling through Wales as part of a Land’s End to John O’Groats journey, towing wheelie bins and stopping each day for litter picks along the way.

Jamie Hargreaves and Alfie Cookson are two UK-based adventurers and content creators who are cycling the length of the UK on a tandem bike, hoping to ‘keep Britain tidy as they ride.’

The challenge is aimed at raising awareness of littering and encouraging people to take more responsibility for the environment.

As part of the journey, they are also attempting the Three Peaks challenge, climbing Yr Wyddfa, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis

Carrying around 100kg of extra weight, the pair expect the journey to be as gruelling as it is unconventional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie Odd Job (@alfieoddjob)

Tackling steep climbs, long distances and unpredictable weather, they admit the five-week trip will test both their endurance and determination.

In a video filmed for adventure clothing brand Sherpa, they said: “So we’re starting from Land’s End, going out to Bristol, and then we’re doing the three peaks.

“We’re doing Snowdon, Scafell, and Ben Nevis. We’ll be dragging one of the wheelie bins up each of the mountains, picking up litter as we go.

“And then final stint up to John O’Groats, the very south of Britain to the very north of Britain.

“It normally takes around, like, two and a half weeks. Something like that. We’re going to take about five weeks.

“I think we’re going to set the slowest ever time. Because we carried 100kg on the back, you know.

“As long as my heart’s beating and my legs are moving, then I’m not going to give up.”

You can follow their journey via their Instagram.