Tara Bandito releases new single ahead of birth of first child

Tara Bandito has released her newest single, ‘Ufudd’, a Bowie-tinged, dreamlike meditation on the journey of life ahead of the birth of her first child.

Tara Bethan Orig Williams’ musical journey has been a success story since the early days when she first reached out to Recordiau Côsh during lockdown.

Releasing a series of powerful singles — including ‘Blerr’ and ‘Rhyl’ — Tara paved the way for her first album of original music in over twenty years since she began performing and singing.

Since then, Tara has released her self-titled album (available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl) and has collaborated with leading Welsh-language artists such as Popeth, Gai Toms, and Band Pres Llareggub.

She has also performed on some of the biggest stages in Wales and beyond, including representing Wales at the LUCfest music festival in Taiwan.

Achieving dreams has become a recurring theme for the singer in recent years. Earlier this year, Tara announced that she is embarking on her biggest journey yet — becoming a mother.

Tara said: “Life has changed a lot for me this year and forced me to slow down. ‘Ufudd’ came to me at the beginning of the journey of becoming a mother, and I’m excited to see where this path will take me next — in life and in music.”

In keeping with her tradition of pairing powerful visuals with her music, Tara has created a music video for ‘Ufudd’ that celebrates her body during pregnancy and captures the strength and beauty of the experience.

Keep an eye on Tara Bandito and Merched yn Neud Miwsig’s social channels next week for the first look at the video.

To listen to Tara’s music, visit her Spotify here.