Taran share double single ahead of highly anticipated debut album

Rising stars, Taran return today with their new double single, ‘Cymryd Ti Mas / Brifo Eto’, ahead of the release of their highly anticipated debut album at the end of August.

Combining energy and a raw attitude, the two songs offer an insight into the band’s new direction.

While ‘Cymryd Ti Mas’ is a lively track that has already become a fan-favourite with its ‘bluesy’ feel and charming attitude, ‘Brifo Eto’ is an emotional follow-up to ‘Barod i Fynd’, which starts simply before building powerfully to a memorable chorus.



Both tracks bridge Taran’s familiar style and the band’s more mature elements.

Rose’s recent success with Y Llais have brought new creative energy to the band, and over recent months they have been recording the album with producer, Mei Gwynedd. Taran will perform at Maes B and the Main Stage of the National Eisteddfod next week, before launching the album at Clwb Ifor Bach at the end of August.

The double single is available on all major streaming platforms from today.

Excitement

Taran’s previous single, ‘Troi’n Aur’, confirmed their promise as one of Wales’ most exciting young bands following the success of ‘Gobaith’ which built on the band’s early momentum.

The track is one of the band’s liveliest songs, and always receives a great response at their live shows.

The band has been keen to capture their live energy on their recent recordings, and they have succeeded in their mission at JigCal Studios in Cardiff with Mei Gwynedd.

Reinvigoration

After Rose’s recent success on Y Llais (The Voice), her experiences have brought new creative ideas to the band.

It’s hard to believe how much Taran have achieved in the time since their formation, and we sat down with the band to discuss their meteoric rise to the top and the inclusivity of their music and the Welsh language.

When Rose, Zelda, Rhys, Nat and Steff come together to compose, they clearly pull in the same direction, creating energetic, catchy and fresh songs.

Anticipation

The talented group from Cardiff released their first EP in July 2024, which was recorded and mixed by Mei Gwynedd at JigCal’s studio, and fans have been eager to listen to their first full length ever since.

The band told Nation.Cymru previously: “Singing in our native language is very important to us and that isn’t going to change. Being bilingual is part of who we are and something to celebrate.

“We’ve been astonished by the amount of opportunities we’ve had because we’re singing in Welsh. As well as local gigs, we’ve been fortunate to benefit from the amazing array of Welsh-language music festivals taking place over the summer months. Next year we hope to be taking our music to more festivals, all over Wales.

“It’s great to see Adwaith achieving success singing in Welsh in the Netherlands, but of course there should be nothing unusual about that.

“It’s important for us in Wales to accept music sung in other languages, otherwise we’d cut ourselves off from a range of influences. Good music is good music; whatever the language.”

They added: “We’re all proud of our roots and proud of our Welshness.

“The main thing we want to stress is that just as music is for everyone, wherever they live, whatever their backgrounds, so too is the Welsh language.”

Listen to Taran’s new tracks, Cymryd Ti Mas / Brifo Eto here.

